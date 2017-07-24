Advertisement

Rosier outlook for Italian economy as IMF ups forecast

The Local
news@thelocal.it
24 July 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
economyforecastimfgdp

Share this article

Rosier outlook for Italian economy as IMF ups forecast
Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni said the forecast "brings confidence about our country's possibilities". Photo: Julian Warnand/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
24 July 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
Italy’s economy received a small boost on Monday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upped its 2017 and 2018 growth forecast for the country.

Italian GDP is forecast to increase by 1.3 percent this year, the IMF said – 0.5 of a percentage point more than it predicted in April.

For 2018 the economy is forecast to grow by one percent, 0.2 of a percentage point more than the earlier prediction.

The news was a boost for the government as it prepares for general elections, which are expected to be held in early 2018.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said the upgraded forecast “brings confidence and conviction about our country’s possibilities”.

The IMF also gave a better outlook for the rest of the eurozone, with forecasts for Germany (1.8 percent), France (1.5 percent) and Spain (1.3 percent) being upgraded.

Italy’s rate of economic growth has been sluggish since 2014, following two years of recession, while the jobless rate hovers at over 11 percent, well above the eurozone average of 9.3 percent. Youth unemployment is at around 37 percent, prompting thousands to flee each year in search of better prospects.
 

economyforecastimfgdp

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

More and more Italians migrating for economic reasons

European regulators under fire over Italian bank bailouts

The Brexit effect: 'Sudden drop' in Italian food and drink exports to the UK

IMF increases its growth forecast for Italy

EU gives go-ahead to Italian rescue of troubled BMPS, the world's oldest bank

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

Why Italy is still Europe's poor relation

Italy mulls plan to scrap one- and two-cent coins
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,339 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy hits back at neighbours' 'threats' on border security
  2. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  3. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays and animals'
  4. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  5. Rosier outlook for Italian economy as IMF ups forecast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement