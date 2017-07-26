Advertisement

Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
26 July 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
ticinolavertezzovideo

Share this article

Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
Lavertezzo's famous double-arch bridge. Photo: Caroline Bishop
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
26 July 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
The pretty Swiss village of Lavertezzo in the canton of Ticino has been overwhelmed with tourists on recent sunny weekends after an Italian filmmaker’s video of the area went viral.
Since it was published on Facebook on July 10th, 2.6 million viewers have seen Marco Capedri’s video in which he proclaims the small Swiss village in the Verzasca valley to be the ‘Maldives of Milan’. 
 
Just one hour from the northern Italian city, Lavertezzo is well known within Switzerland for the crystal-clear emerald water of the Verzasca river and the beautiful double-arch stone bridge that crosses it.  
 
Though the area has long attracted tourists for sunbathing and swimming, it seems the video has sparked even more visitors, particularly Italians, to flock to the tiny Swiss village – and not everyone is happy about the free publicity.
 
The tourists “have no respect for anything” one local resident told Italian paper La Repubblica, saying they “sleep in cars, walk semi-naked down the streets and turn the valley into an open-air toilet”. 
 
That’s not to mention the huge number of cars parked all over the place and the copious amounts of litter the tourists produce.
 
According to Ticino News socks, bottles, cigarettes, crisp packets and cans have all been found in the water. 
 
 
Speaking to La Repubblica, Lavertezzo mayor Roberto Bacciarini said the situation was “under control” and acknowledged that Capedri had given the area a publicity boost.
 
“He did a good job, but it would be a favour to us if he could ask his compatriots to park correctly and respect the rules of the place,” he said.
 
ticinolavertezzovideo

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Swiss canton withdraws requirement for Italian workers to show police record

Italians angered after Switzerland closes border crossings at night

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

VIDEO: See the latest eruptions at Etna, Europe's most active volcano

Dancing nuns go viral with Italian Eurovision parody

VIDEO: Mount Etna is erupting and it looks spectacular

VIDEO: Italy's firefighters win award for use of drones in earthquake recovery

New quake in Amatrice hits 15th-century church
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy
  2. Locals grumble as Italian viral video sends thousands to Swiss village
  3. Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
  4. Ryanair makes 'non-binding' offer for Alitalia
  5. Top court gives go-ahead to Colosseum archaeological park
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement