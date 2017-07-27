Advertisement

Thirty-six migrants detained outside Milan's central station

27 July 2017
Migrants outside Milan's central station. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Thirty-six people have been detained by police following a blitz outside Milan’s central train station as the city grapples with new migrant arrivals.

The sweep on Wednesday came a week after a migrant from Guinea stabbed a police officer outside the station. The man was later deported.

It also came two months after a police officer and soldier were stabbed by a man of Tunisian and Italian origin at the station, where many homeless people and migrants sleep rough.

Police said the blitz was aimed at combating rising crime levels in the area.

Italy is in the midst of another migrant influx, with almost 94,000 people landing on the country’s southern shores so far this year, according to Italy's interior ministry, an increase of over five percent compared to the same period last year.

Many then make their way up to northern Italy in an attempt to reach countries in northern Europe, only to be left stranded at the borders with France, Switzerland and Austria due to tight immigration controls in those countries.

On Tuesday, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker promised Italy an extra €100 million in funding to manage the situation, on top of nearly €800 million already pledged.

 

