Advertisement

Italy braces for ‘the hottest week of the year’

The Local
news@thelocal.it
31 July 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
heatwaveweatherdroughttemperatures

Share this article

Italy braces for ‘the hottest week of the year’
Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
31 July 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
After a brief respite, temperatures across Italy are set to creep up again this week, eclipsing 40 degrees Celsius in Sardinia.

The latest heatwave could not only be “the most intense of 2017, but also of the last few years”, meteorologists said.

It comes as Italy grapples with a prolonged drought.

Temperatures will rise steadily over the next few days, hitting between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The hottest regions will be Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Lazio, while Sardinia will swelter under temperatures of between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius.

“The heat will be especially acute in the second half of the week,” meteorologists at 3bmeteo.com said.

The Alpine areas won’t be spared either, with temperatures forecast to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave will last until around 8th August. 

 

heatwaveweatherdroughttemperatures

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy drought: No water rationing in Rome

Health risk alarm over water rationing in Rome

Italy drought: Vatican switches off fountains in show of solidarity

Rome faces water rationing as drought ravages Italy

1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius

Dozens of animals killed, farms destroyed after a weekend of fires in Sicily

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,350 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy braces for ‘the hottest week of the year’
  2. Eternal City's woes turn up heat on Rome mayor
  3. Plight of mother-of-two 'abuse victim' shakes Spain
  4. Wildfires are raging in the Mediterranean. What can we learn?
  5. Migrant NGOs to sign controversial 'code of conduct'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement