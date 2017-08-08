Advertisement

Italy, Malta keep migrant vessel in limbo

AFP
news@thelocal.it
8 August 2017
14:08 CEST+02:00
migration

Share this article

Italy, Malta keep migrant vessel in limbo
File photo not related to story: Aris Messinis/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
8 August 2017
14:08 CEST+02:00
A Spanish vessel with three Libyan migrants aboard was kept in international waters on Tuesday after Italy and Malta refused to let it to dock.

The three aboard the ship Golfo Azzurro, chartered by Spain's Proactiva Open Arms NGO and rescued Sunday, were in limbo, illustrating policy confusion a week after Rome introduced a controversial code of conduct for charity boats rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean.

A Proactiva spokesman said the vessel was some 100 nautical miles (180 kilometres) off the Libyan coast as the NGO attempted a rescue operation normally coordinated with the Italian coast guard.

When the Golfo Azzurro approached the Italian island of Lampedusa, the closest to the Libyan coast, Italian authorities denied it passage.

Proactiva's mission head Gerard Canals told AFP that Malta had said Italy was responsible for the rescue and should take the migrants.

"The rescue on Sunday happened under the coordination of the Italian MRCC (coastguards headquarters) in Rome but in the Maltese SAR (search and rescue zone).

"We asked to disembark in Lampedusa because it was closer but the Italian authorities told us to see with Malta.

"We cannot take them back to Libya because it's against maritime law" with Libya not considered as a safe port "so we have to take them to a European port."

Proactiva is one of four NGOs which have signed up to the code  -- the group formally did so Tuesday at the Italian interior ministry -- whereas five counterparts operating search-and-rescue activities off Libya have rejected the new rules.

Having been denied entry to Italy and Malta to change crew and load supplies, the Golfo Azzurro was stuck between Malta and Sicily midday Tuesday.

Italian authorities last Saturday did allow 127 migrants to disembark on Lampedusa after their rescue by Prudence, a vessel chartered by Doctors without Borders (MSF), which has not signed up to the new code.

Also Tuesday, C-Star, a vessel chartered by a group of European far-right activists opposed to migrants, was still moored off the Tunisian coast as fishermen and a powerful union prevented them from loading supplies.

Two weeks ago, Turkish Cypriot authorities released the C-Star's captain and crew after detaining them over accusations of using false documentation.

The activists' "Defend Europe" scheme was launched by anti-immigration campaigners from France, Italy and Germany who raised 170,000 euros ($200,000) via crowd-funding to hire the vessel.

In a separate development, UN's new envoy to Libya on Tuesday endorsed an Italy drive to strengthen the Libyan coastguard to ensure boatloads of migrants are intercepted before reaching international waters.

Human rights campaigners fear the approach could place thousands of people with a right to asylum at serious risk.

But Ghassam Salame, a former Lebanese culture minister appointed in June to head UN operations in Libya, described the cooperation between Tripoli and Rome as a "very constructive" way of dealing with an acute problem.

"It would be absolutely unrealistic to ignore the seriousness of the challenge of irregular migration," Salame said after meeting Italian Foreign Minister Angelo Alfano in Rome. "There are hundreds of millions of them across the world. This is a very serious problem."

READ MORE: UN must lead on Libya, says Italian minister

migration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

UN must lead on Libya, says Italian minister

Anti-migrant boat stuck off coast of Tunisia

What does it mean to be a 'New Italian'? The question facing a divided Italy

Austria tells Italy to keep migrants off mainland

Italy delays vote on citizenship rights for children of migrants

Italians debate whether Italy-born children of migrants should get citizenship

Italy proposes a pact with Libya to tackle human trafficking

Italian PM criticizes EU nations for failing to share migrant burden
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,344 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The firemen's call: Ragusa volunteer firemen started infernos to collect bonuses
  2. Anti-migrant boat follows NGO vessel off Libya
  3. Three dead as storms strike across northern Italy
  4. Gay couple forbidden from hugging at beach resort
  5. Pole detained over abduction of British model in Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
View all notices
Advertisement