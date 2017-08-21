Advertisement

Plant trees to protect against terror attacks, says Italian architect

The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 August 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
environment

Share this article

Plant trees to protect against terror attacks, says Italian architect
More than just a tree. File photo: appalachianview/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 August 2017
17:27 CEST+02:00
Renowned Italian architect Stefano Boeri has argued that public spaces should be redesigned to include natural barriers such as giant plants to protect pedestrians from possible terror attacks.

Boeri is the brain behind the sustainable residential building project Vertical Forests, the first of which was built in Milan, hosting thousands of trees and plants on a tower block.

He has championed the idea of incorporating greenery into urban planning to tackle problems caused by urbanization, including air pollution, and a larger green 'city' will be built near the Chinese city of Liuzhou in the next few years. 

Now Boeri has said he believes plants could have a role to play in fighting terrorism in Europe.

"Terrorists want to lock us in our homes, hoping to force us to give up living in the collective places and public spaces of our cities," Boeri said in a statement two days after the fatal Barcelona terror attacks last Friday. 

While the architect acknowledged that traditional measures to fight terrorism are still needed, he explained how urban public architecture could do more. 

"We should respond with an accurate use of natural beauty and its symbolic value," says the architect, taking aim at "concrete barriers", which have been one of the main defences against vehicle attacks in large European cities.
 
Milan's Deputy Mayor Anna Scavuzzo had earlier announced that Italy's second city would install large concrete barriers at the entrance to several squares and public sites to prevent large vehicles entering at speed. 
 
Boeri argues plants would do the job better.

"Instead of distorting the most vital and open spaces of our cities by filling them with concrete barriers and modular plastic security devices (or simple flower boxes)," the green forest founder says in his post "we should oppose the instinct of death brought by these bestial people with calm presence of plants – in particular oaks."
 
The architect invited mayors of all European cities to follow his advice: place a pot, about three metres wide – large enough to hold a large tree – at the entrance to squares and key sites in each city. 
 
The effect of such an urban redesign, argues Boeri, would be to create obstacles to prevent vehicle attacks, such as the ones witnessed in Barcelona, Nice, Berlin and other locations in the last 18 months.
 
In Boeri's words, the oaks in giant pots would serve to "protect the passage of pedestrians and to minimize the risk of mass murder." 
 
 
 
 
environment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Stimigliano is an ancient settlement on a hill near Rome. This week's Property of the Week features a newly-restored villa in the town.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

More than 40 per cent of Italian coastline is polluted

G7 countries reaffirm climate commitment in Italy, leaving the US isolated

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Scooter-sharing: Rome unveils fleet of scooters for rent

Italian minister: US reservations left G7 unable to agree on climate change

Rome mayor unveils 12-point plan to tackle the capital's rubbish crisis

Italy launches award for most eco-friendly fashion brand

Venice just got its first electric waterbus
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,068 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy expels men accused of holding extremist ties
  2. Italy increases protection of key sites after Spain attacks
  3. 'Lego emergency' yields hundreds of toy bricks for Italian hospital
  4. Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn
  5. Italian stabbed in Finnish terror attack not in critical condition
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
View all notices
Advertisement