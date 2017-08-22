Advertisement

Two die in earthquake near southern Italian island

AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 August 2017
08:40 CEST+02:00
disaster

Share this article

Two die in earthquake near southern Italian island
An earthquake hit the popular Italian tourist island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, causing several buildings to collapse on August 21, 2017. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Ischia on Monday, p
AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 August 2017
08:40 CEST+02:00
A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck the Italian holiday island of Ischia, causing destruction that left two people dead at peak tourist season, authorities said, as rescue workers struggled early Tuesday to free two children from the rubble.

A woman was killed in Casamicciola, in the north of the small tourist island, hit by debris that fell from a church, with the body of another spotted in the rubble of a collapsed house, local media reported.

Around 4am (0200 GMT) emergency workers rescued a seven-month-old baby, crying but alive, after hours of effort. They were still struggling to free the baby's two brothers, who were alive but trapped and communicating with emergency services through the rubble, according to Naples prefecture.

According to local media, the two children, aged 4 and 7, are trapped under a bed but are in touch with rescue workers by phone. It was their pregnant mother, healthy and safe, who raised the alarm. The father was rescued at 2:30am (0130 GMT).

"In Casamicciola, a building collapsed and three people were pulled alive from the rubble -- two women and a man," the head of the local department of civil protection, Angelo Borrelli, said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Two small communes, Casamicciola and neighbouring Lacco Ameno, had borne the brunt of the quake, he added.

The tremor hit the northwest of the island at 8:57 pm (1957 GMT), with a depth of some 10 kilometres.

Italian authorities first put Monday's quake at 3.6, but subsequently revised it upward to 4.0 magnitude. The main earthquake was followed by 14 smaller aftershocks, Borrelli said. Several buildings in the area collapsed and others had large, ominous cracks.


'A horrible experience'
 

The Rai News 24 television channel broadcast images of holidaymakers by their cars with their bags packed, with other people sitting in their gardens or outside their houses.

According to local media, many cars were waiting at Ischia port eager to head back to Naples as soon as possible. One ferry left at 2:30 am and another was scheduled for two hours later.

The quake struck just days ahead of the first anniversary of the 6.0 magnitude quake that killed nearly 300 people in and around Amatrice in central Italy. In October 2016 and January 2017 three other earthquakes hit
the same region.

"I was on the couch watching TV. Blackout, shaking, something fell on my head. I scream, my mother grabs me and we ran outside," one witness wrote on Twitter.

The quake response has benefited from the presence of emergency responders who happened to already be on the island to fight the forest fires that have plagued Italy this summer, local media said.

Teams of firefighters, including two units specialised in extracting people from the rubble, were quickly mobilised, said Bruno Frattasi, who oversees the fire department.

Ischia's only hospital was also hit and had to be partially evacuated. Five patients were evacuated to another medical facility by helicopter.

Restaurants were packed and many stores were still open when the shaking began, witnesses said on Twitter.

"A horrible experience, everything was shaking, plunged into darkness, houses were collapsing... a nightmare," a witness wrote on Twitter.

Electricity was restored after just a few minutes, but many people stayed outdoors after the quake, reluctant to go inside.

Ischia has been a frequent victim of earthquakes, with its worst dating back over a century. Estimated at a magnitude of 5.8, it killed over 2,000 people in July 1883.

Much of Italy's land mass and some of its surrounding waters are prone to seismic activity with the highest risk concentrated along its mountainous central spine.

Italy straddles the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to seismic activity when they move.

READ MORE: A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy 

disaster

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy

Italy's former rail boss sentenced to jail over disaster that killed 29

Central Italy earthquake: What you need to know

Italy puzzles over how to save 700,000 people from wrath of Vesuvius

Earthquake volunteer dies on way home from Amatrice

Cat rescued after 32 days trapped in quake rubble

Renzi vows to restore quake towns to former glory

Yet another earthquake strikes in central Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,067 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
  2. 40-metre yacht that sunk off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  3. Ischia earthquake should not have been deadly, say country's top geologists
  4. Plant trees to protect against terror attacks, says Italian architect
  5. AS IT HAPPENED: Firefighters battle to pull people from Italy earthquake rubble
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
View all notices
Advertisement