Advertisement

Sex toy advert airs on Italian TV for the first time

The Local
news@thelocal.it
23 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
sex

Share this article

Sex toy advert airs on Italian TV for the first time
A screenshot from the advert. Photo: YouTube
The Local
news@thelocal.it
23 August 2017
09:13 CEST+02:00
A sex toy commercial is being run on Italian television for the first time, testing attitudes towards sex and women.

The advert for the pleasuring device aired on satellite channels Realtime, NOVE and DMAX for the first time in July but is now also being shown on terrestrial channels Mediaset and La7, according to Corriere della Sera. 

The same report claims it's the first time an advert for a sex toy has been aired on national television. 

The 30-second clip showcases sex toys by mysecretcase.com. The company's website says the store was born in 2014 as "the first Italian sex shop dedicated entirely to women's pleasure. 

"Advertising has often represented, rather used, women as objective, not subjective, beings," Francesca Mudano, who organised the campaign, told Corriere Agrigentino. "It's time to change that paradigm," she added. 

In the advert, four women of different ages are seen holding a sex toy.

"We want a world where women aren't a sexual object," says the voice in the ad, "but can have them all."

The ad may be airing for the first time, but My Secret Case has made a name for itself with bizarre commercial stunts. In 2013, the company decorated a Christmas tree in Milan with nothing but sex toys

My Secret Case also organises a series of conferences called 'Vagina Days', according to L'Espresso, under the slogan: "To not know your own vagina is like never having looked in the mirror." The first meeting was held in Milan in December 2015. 

 
sex

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Two-year jail sentence for Italian politician over sex toy expenses scandal

Pope aide Pell hits out at 'anti-religion' agendas

Italian priest faces defrocking over orgies in the rectory

Knights of Malta chief resigns on Pope's orders over condom row

'Bunga bunga' bribes trial on hold, Berlusconi ruling nears

Italians overestimate country's Muslim population by 500 percent

Italian wins Bad Sex in Fiction Award for 'dancing genitals'

Catholic church plans 'prayer day' for sex abuse victims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,079 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
  2. Why quake-hit Amatrice in Italy will never be the same again
  3. 40-metre yacht that sank off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  4. Sex toy advert airs on Italian TV for the first time
  5. Plant trees to protect against terror attacks, says Italian architect
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
View all notices
Advertisement