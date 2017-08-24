Advertisement

Cruise ships cause water shortage for Palermo residents

The Local
news@thelocal.it
24 August 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
sicily

Share this article

Cruise ships cause water shortage for Palermo residents
File photo: siaivo/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
24 August 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
News that water shortages are due to the needs of visiting cruise ship passengers has left a sour taste in some Sicilians' mouths.

The Sicilian capital of Palermo is used to water crises but the latest has left residents irate.

Hundreds of homes in the port city were left without drinking water due to emergency maintenance work, and – more upsettingly for local residents – because water in two residential areas was diverted to meet the needs of tourist cruise ships transiting in the port. 

"Citizens of Palermo are informed that that the water disruptions that have occurred these days are due to the drawing of water by cruise ships in transit through Palermo," AMAP, the provider, said in a written apology on its website on August 23rd. 

The neighbourhoods of Zisa, Borgo Vecchio and via Notarbartolo were affected by the shortages, according to a report in Repubblica. Temperatures reached highs of 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) on August 23rd and 24th. 
 
174,000 tonnes of water were loaded onto cruise ships on Monday and Tuesday this week, claims another report in Italian daily Repubblica. On Tuesday, one ship alone, the Costa Fascinosa, took 452 tonnes of water onboard. 
 
Palermo is the last city in Italy that allows cruise ships to make stops to restock water for passengers: all other Italian ports have banned such refuel pit-stops because of water shortages. 
 
In Palermo, as water began to flow again in affected areas, a further issue served to aggravate the city's drought.
 
"Due to urgent and unexpected maintenance of the network, AMAP was forced to interrupt the water supply in the areas of Partanna Mondello; Mondello Paese; Valdaura; Addaura; Vergine Maria and Arenella," AMAP communicated today on its website. 
 
A total of nearly two million passengers used Palermo-Termini Imerese port in 2016, according to data from Italian port authorities. More than 160,000 cruise ship passengers transited in Palermo between January and June this year. 
 
It is not the first time giant cruise ships have caused controversy in Italy. Venice has attempted to pass legislation to move all cruise ships over 40,000 tonnes to the nearby port of Marghera in order to reduce pollution.
 
The policy followed a 400 per cent increase in cruise ship traffic to Venice in five years, culminating in the birth of a anti-cruise ship protest movement that has attracted thousands of Venetians. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

sicily

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful Italian phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Two reported dead in Italy's wildfires

1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire

Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius

Dozens of animals killed, farms destroyed after a weekend of fires in Sicily

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Sicilian fugitive found in wardrobe - after giving himself away with visit to his mum

Italian police bust migrant trafficking ring in Sicily
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,086 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A long history of destructive earthquakes in Italy
  2. Why quake-hit Amatrice in Italy will never be the same again
  3. 40-metre yacht that sank off Nice belonged to Italian business woman
  4. Sex toy advert airs on Italian TV for the first time
  5. Bear gatecrashes party in central Italian town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
View all notices
Advertisement