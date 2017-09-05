Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy

Beautiful sunsets and empty streets: That's autumnn in Rome. Photo: Moyan Brenn/Flickr

It's never a bad time for an Italian holiday, but autumn is when the country really comes into its own. Read on for the top reasons you should book a trip here now.

1. The Colours



Autumn by Lake Como. Photo: rglinsky/Depositphotos

Whether it's the autumn sunshine illuminating reddish city buildings, the changing hues of leaves in the countryside, or glistening reflections in one of the country's many amazing lakes, autumn is surely the most beautiful time to spend in Italy. Instagrammers rejoice: no filter needed here!

2. Streets to yourself

Get to see Castel Sant'Angelo without the hordes.. Photo: pio3/Depositphotos

Italy is a popular choice for summer holidays, so between May and September the city centres swell with tourists. This means it's harder to find a quiet table at restaurants; hotels, airlines and train companies hike their prices; and queues for the most famous tourist attractions can reach ridiculous lengths.

With autumn finally here you can breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy having the streets to yourself. You'll also get a more 'authentic' sense of Italy, as most Italians leave the cities during the summer months - meaning many local businesses and eateries close down during peak season too.

3. Food festivals

Autumn is the best time to visit your local market. Photo: davidewingphoto/Depositphotos

Autumn means harvest time, and in Italy that means plenty of regional festivals celebrating the local dishes. It's a perfect time to explore nearby towns, with many of them hosting a sagra (food festival) to celebrate - and eat! - their truffles, chestnuts, pasta sauce, figs and mushrooms.



Look out for the white truffle festival on October weekends in Alba, Piedmont; the aubergine sagra in Savona; and the limoncello festival in Massa Lubrense. For travellers with a sweet tooth, time your visit to coincide with the massive Eurochocolate fair in Perugia in mid-October or Cremona's nougat fest. Those are just a few of the options, so make sure to check out what's happening near you.

Even if you can't make it to a local sagra, the variety of fresh vegetables available at local markets, and the smell of chestnuts as sellers roast them on the streets, make Italian autumn a foodie paradise. Many restaurants will serve seasonal specials, so make sure to ask your waiter what they recommend.



4. Wine time

The Italian wine harvest. Photo: tepic/Depositphotos



After all that food, you'll need something to wash it down - and luckily it's the wine season, with harvesting taking place in each of Italy's 20 regions. If you can't make it out to the vineyards, you can visit any one of the many towns and villages that host grape festivals (Sagra dell'uva), and taste world-class Italian wines.



Olive harvesting takes place around the same time, so if you prefer you can also experience the first stage of another Italian speciality: extra virgin olive oil.

5. Breathing space at the beaches

This is Sperlonga beach near Rome - in November. Photo: Catherine Edwards/The Local

The combination of tourists going home and locals deciding it's far too cold for beach weather makes autumn an ideal time for a coastal excursion. No longer will you have to battle for a sunbed or a spot to place your towel, or deal with hiked-up prices for deckchair rental and gelato. You may even find you get the beach to yourself.

6. Autumn weather

Tuscan sunrise. Photo: sborisov/Depositphotos

Speaking of which, Italian autumn is altogether a much more pleasant season for those who find Italy's sweltering summers tough to bear.

After months where anything other than taking a long siesta and eating ice cream in piazzas seems far too taxing, the cooler - but usually still sunny - autumn means you can finally go on long walks, sightseeing afternoons and explore all that Italy has to offer without having to stop for a drink of water in a shaded area every few minutes.

7. Culture overload

The autumn months are the perfect time to get dressed up for a show. Photo: wulfman65/Depositphotos



Theatres are generally closed in Italy over summer, but the cooler months see theatre and opera seasons kick off again, so even on rainy days you won't get bored.



High profile events taking place over autumn include the Rome Film Festival and Montecatini Opera Festival in central Italy, while Bologna's Jazz Festival is well worth a trip to the north of the country. There are also plenty of smaller festivals on across the peninsular, from the mainstream to the niche; for example, the Siena Palios are over for the year, but you've still got time to plan a trip to the annual Donkey Palio in Cuneo.

