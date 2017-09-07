Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Photo: GateAway

Emilia Romagna is known as the foodie capital of Italy, and is also a great place for culture and countryside. This week's Property of the Week is an incredible fortress in the town of Cesena.

Location



Emilia Romagna, a region of north central Italy on the Adriatic, is a lesser known area yet rich in excellences and breath-taking views. Cesena lies near the Apennine mountain and only 15 kilometres from the coast, and is home to this beautiful fortress, which once hosted the Holy Roman Emperor Frederick I.



Price

€1,690,000 or approximately $2,018,000/£1,547,600 depending on exchange rates.



Condition

To be restored.

In pictures





The fortress dates back to the 12th century and was built on top of Mount Garampo. Later, it was called the Old Fortress (Rocca Vecchia), and in 1177, it hosted Frederick I.





He wasn't the only famous guest: in 1241, the Emperor Frederick II also stayed here, and he decided to demolish some parts of the building in order to strengthen the structure and improve its defensive functions.

The villa-castle is divided into four independent apartments over its three floors. There are wine cellars and a garage on the ground floor. The property consists of 9 bedrooms, four kitchens and 7 bathrooms in total, plus five more recreational rooms.

The fortress has a large garden of about 3,700 metres squared fully fenced-in and home to ancient trees. On the back of the building, a picturesque area leads to the ancient southern bastion of the Rocca Vecchia.





On the top floor, two large terraces overlook the city with stunning views of the Malatesta town walls and the amazing surrounding landscapes till the coast.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

