23-year-old Brit killed while hiking in Italian Alps

File photo of the Italian Alps near Lecco: Luca Casartelli/Flickr

A British graduate and sailing teacher has reportedly been found dead in the Italian Alps after setting off on a hike four days earlier.

The man has been named in Corriere della Sera as Keaton Emery, a 23-year-old from Macclesfield in northwest England, who had been volunteering at a sailing school in Lake Como.

On Thursday, he set out to scale the 1,714-metre Monte Legnoncino.

Colleagues at the sailing school raised the alarm when the 23-year-old had not returned the following morning and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

Search and rescue teams on Sunday recovered his body from a crag close to the summit where he had apparently fallen.