Advertisement

23-year-old Brit killed while hiking in Italian Alps

The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
11:16 CEST+02:00
alps

Share this article

23-year-old Brit killed while hiking in Italian Alps
File photo of the Italian Alps near Lecco: Luca Casartelli/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 September 2017
11:16 CEST+02:00
A British graduate and sailing teacher has reportedly been found dead in the Italian Alps after setting off on a hike four days earlier.

The man has been named in Corriere della Sera as Keaton Emery, a 23-year-old from Macclesfield in northwest England, who had been volunteering at a sailing school in Lake Como.

On Thursday, he set out to scale the 1,714-metre Monte Legnoncino.

Colleagues at the sailing school raised the alarm when the 23-year-old had not returned the following morning and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

Search and rescue teams on Sunday recovered his body from a crag close to the summit where he had apparently fallen.

 

alps

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

Drone research over Italian Alps confirms depleted water resources

Police find three bodies on Italian side of Mont Blanc

Three killed in avalanche at Italian ski resort

Five amazing ski resorts that aren't in the Alps

Ten Italian ski resorts that winter sports-lovers have to visit

IN PICTURES: Italy's first snowfall of the season

Relief for tourists rescued after night stuck in cable cars

Italian base jumper killed while filming Swiss Alps stunt
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven cosy cafes for studying or working in Bologna

Mafia love story musical shows a different side to Naples

Italian politicians call to block 'fascist' march on anniversary of Mussolini's rise to power
Advertisement

Italian ghost town comes back to life for international hide and seek championship

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Not such a dolce vita: Italy ranked among worst countries for expat life

The words and phrases you need to know to decipher Italian restaurant menus
Advertisement
3,227 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Floods kill at least six as storms thrash Italy
  2. Mythical, magic, unique: Ferrari turns 70 in style
  3. Evacuations and school closures as storms continue to lash Italy
  4. 'The Shape of Water' by Mexico's Guillermo Del Toro wins Venice Golden Lion
  5. Family killed in Livorno as storms cause flood chaos across Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
20/07
Moving sale
View all notices
Advertisement