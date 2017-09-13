Advertisement

Italian property of the week: Luxury living in Salerno

13 September 2017
07:48 CEST+02:00
Nestled between Calabria and the Amalfi coast lies Palinuro, a small seaside resort with beautiful coves and beaches. If you want to make it your home, our property of the week could be for you.

Location

Palinuro is a small town in southern Salerno, which gets its name from the main character of the legendary Virgil’s Aeneid.

The spectacular views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the crystal clear waters and the coastal caves attract plenty of tourists each year - but you could make this town your home.

Price

€2,500,000 or approximately $2,985,900/£2,253,087 depending on exchange rates.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures



This villa is in the town center, a short walk from the beach. It has direct access to the sea but the surrounding vegetation offers privacy. The property is split over three levels (350 metres squared).

The open-plan living area includes the main entrance, a well-equipped kitchen with conservatory, the living area, and a study.

In the main living room there is a ventilated fireplace and the entire property is equipped with a double heating system. From the living room, you can access the terrace with sea views.

You can enjoy magnificent views from different corners of the house, while the wooden patio on the ground floor is perfect for relaxing.



The villa has excellent accessibility and each storey has an independent entrance . It is close to services and shops but at the same time guarantees privacy.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.
 

