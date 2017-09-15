Advertisement

Northern League leader lashes out over frozen bank accounts

The Local
news@thelocal.it
15 September 2017
15:38 CEST+02:00
northern leaguematteo salvinifrozenbank accountsgenoacourt

Share this article

Northern League leader lashes out over frozen bank accounts
Northern League leader Matteo Salvini. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
15 September 2017
15:38 CEST+02:00
The leader of the far-right Northern League has accused magistrates of trying to derail the party ahead of general elections after a Genoa court froze several of its bank accounts.

The court froze the accounts after a request by prosecutors in connection to the July conviction of Umberto Rossi, the party’s founder, and two others for fraud.

Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said the court was trying to stop the party’s advance as it enjoys a “historic high” in popularity in the run-up to general elections, which are due before May 2018.

A recent poll suggested that the party, which mostly campaigns on an anti-immigrant platform, would win 15 percent of the vote if an election was held now.

“They are trying to get rid of us from newspapers, from TV, from radio and from parliament,” he was quoted by La Repubblica as saying.

“But they won’t succeed. In a democracy it’s the citizens who decide who wins and who loses.”

Bossi was handed a jail term of two years and three months for using thousands of euros in public money to fund an extravagant lifestyle. His son, Renzo, was also convicted in the case and given a one and a half year sentence.

Francesco Belsito, the party’s ex-treasurer, received the longest sentence of three years.

Prosecutors alleged that Bossi had used more than €200,000 in funds provided by the state to political parties to pay personal expenses between 2009 and 2011.

Belsito was found to have embezzled nearly half a million euros, while Renzo Bossi more than €140,000, including several thousands to pay traffic tickets and €77,000 to buy a diploma in Albania.

Bossi, once a key ally of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was forced out of his party in 2012 after the allegations emerged. Salvini has led the party since then.

 

northern leaguematteo salvinifrozenbank accountsgenoacourt

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Italian phrases for the modern traveller

Related articles

The founder of Italy's Northern League has been convicted of fraud

Italy's northern regions are challenging a mandatory vaccine law

Italy faces local poll test ahead of parliamentary vote

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto

Pope hits out at financial speculators

Northern League MEP must pay €50,000 to ex-minister over racial slurs

French elections: How Italy's politicians greeted Macron win

French elections: Italy's far-right leader congratulates Le Pen on reaching second round
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
Advertisement

A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first

The 'World's Best Gelato' has been crowned after a three-year contest

Record numbers of people visited Italy this summer

IN PICTURES: An international hide and seek tournament in an Italian ghost town
Advertisement
3,248 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy
  2. Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
  3. A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first
  4. Italian property of the week: Luxury living in Salerno
  5. Italian Parliament votes to outlaw fascist propaganda
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement