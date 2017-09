The bust was made in the southern city of Bari. Photo: Depositphotos

Police in the southern Italian city of Bari said on Saturday they had unearthed a cash stash of a suspected local drugs kingpin who hid away around €1 million ($1.2 million) at his home.

A search in the man's absence turned up €936,000 in small bills inside sealed plastic bags hidden behind a false wall under a window, local police said.

The police have not found a legal origin for the money, which is suspected to be from drug trafficking.

During a search in May, police had already found about €60,000 in the suspect's home, again carefully concealed behind a false wall.