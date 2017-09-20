Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Photo: GateAway

Calabria is a popular region among foreign property buyers thanks to the sunny beaches and beautiful landscapes that have earned it a reputation as 'the Caribbean of Europe'. If you want to move there, property can be surprisingly budget-friendly.

Location



Set at the foot of the promontory, Scalea probably takes its name from the terraced shape of its hillside (from the Italian word scala, meaning 'ladder' in English).



Scalea is in the south of Italy, in the Calabria region, and is one of the most requested locations by international property buyers thanks to its mild climate, stunning views and crystal-clear waters.



Price

€250,000 or approximately $298,600/£225,300 depending on exchange rates. Price is negotiable.



Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures





The condo apartment is positioned in an exclusive location at only 300 metres from the beach, with an individual entrance.





The property is composed of a living room with kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom - and the price of the property includes bespoke furniture.





The property is completely renovated and has air conditioning for the hot summer days.





The apartment offers an extraordinary 360-degree view thanks to the large paved terraced of about 130 metres squared, the ideal place for relaxing and enjoying al fresco dining.



The terrace is well equipped with an outdoor shower, grill, and barbecue.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.

