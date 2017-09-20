Advertisement

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

20 September 2017
07:03 CEST+02:00
propertycalabria

Share this article

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot
Photo: GateAway
20 September 2017
07:03 CEST+02:00
Calabria is a popular region among foreign property buyers thanks to the sunny beaches and beautiful landscapes that have earned it a reputation as 'the Caribbean of Europe'. If you want to move there, property can be surprisingly budget-friendly.

Location

Set at the foot of the promontory, Scalea probably takes its name from the terraced shape of its hillside (from the Italian word scala, meaning 'ladder' in English).

Scalea is in the south of Italy, in the Calabria region, and is one of the most requested locations by international property buyers thanks to its mild climate, stunning views and crystal-clear waters.

Price

€250,000 or approximately $298,600/£225,300 depending on exchange rates. Price is negotiable.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures



The condo apartment is positioned in an exclusive location at only 300 metres from the beach, with an individual entrance.

The property is composed of a living room with kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom - and the price of the property includes bespoke furniture.

The property is completely renovated and has air conditioning for the hot summer days.

The apartment offers an extraordinary 360-degree view thanks to the large paved terraced of about 130 metres squared, the ideal place for relaxing and enjoying al fresco dining.


The terrace is well equipped with an outdoor shower, grill, and barbecue.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.
 

propertycalabria

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italian property of the week: Luxury living in Salerno

Italian property of the week: A medieval fortress in Emilia Romagna

Property of the week: Lush life on Lake Iseo

Property of the week: Apulian pool and home

Property of the week: Ancient meets modern in Stimigliano

Property of the week: lakeside living by Garda

Property of the week: Luxury Sardinian villa with a pool

Italian hotelier warns guest: 'We don’t accept gays or animals'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why Florence is the perfect setting for Theresa May's big Brexit speech

Italian property of the week: Seaside condo on the toe of Italy's boot

Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'
Advertisement

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

New Caravaggio museum aims to separate fakes from original masterpieces

Why Bologna should be the next place you visit in Italy

Exclusive: Libyan smuggler says human trafficking will continue despite Italian deal
Advertisement
3,226 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
  2. Rome to increase security after German woman is bound and raped in park
  3. Lampedusa's anti-migration mayor says the island is 'collapsing'
  4. Ryanair cancels over 700 flights to and from Italy
  5. Italian navy divers find and detonate two American Second World War bombs
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement