This map shows where to find the very best pizza in Italy

File photo: Ratatato/Flickr

The Gambero Rosso - the equivalent of the Michelin guide or the Bible for Italian foodies - has released its annual list of the very best spots to get pizza up and down the country, and noted a growth in the country's pizza-making industry.

Writers of the guide noted that "pizza is having a moment", with more and more millennials turning to the traditional craft and excelling in pizza-making.

Across the country, 54 pizzerias were awarded with the prestigious 'Tre Spicchi' (Three slices) distinction, including 12 new entries, while a further ten were honoured with the 'Tre Rotelle' award for the best deep-dish pizza.

The map below points you in the direction of all the eateries given a 'Tre Spicchi' award for Neapolitan or Italian pizza.