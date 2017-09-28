Advertisement

Italy to take majority control of France's biggest shipyard

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
fincantierifrance

Share this article

Italy to take majority control of France's biggest shipyard
A cruiseliner under construction at the STX shipyards. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2017
08:53 CEST+02:00
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take majority control of the French shipyard STX under an agreement thrashed out between Paris and Rome to end a diplomatic row, French government sources said on Wednesday.

Fincantieri will buy 50 percent of the shipyard in the western French port of Saint Nazaire, the sources said, while the French state will "loan" another one percent stake for 12 years which can be retracted if it fails to keep promises made to the government.

READ ALSO: Italy says it 'won't be pushed around' by France over shipyard

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni signed the agreement in the eastern French city of Lyon.

Later Macron hailed the deal as "a win-win agreement", pointing out that until recently STX was controlled by a South Korean group.

"Can someone explain to me, when we are defending Europe every day, how it would be better to have a Korean shareholder than an Italian operator!" Macron said.

France had said earlier it was ready to seek other buyers for its biggest shipyard should Italy refuse a 50-50 ownership split.

The Saint Nazaire shipyard employs some 2,600 people directly and another 5,000 subcontractors.

The French government sparked the row in July by temporarily nationalizing the shipyard after backsliding on a deal with Fincantieri agreed by then French president Francois Hollande in April.

After Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the decision, saying it sought to protect France's "strategic interests", the Italian government expressed outrage, calling the move "inexplicable".

The shipyard has unique know-how that should not be lost to abroad, Le Maire argued.

But he insisted it was just a "temporary" move while France continued negotiations with Italy on shared ownership of the firm.

Le Maire denied that the nationalization sent a protectionist message that contradicted Macron's campaign promise to defend free trade.

STX has built 120 cruise ships over its 150 years, and has another 11 lined up for the next decade.

Italy made much of the fact that South Korea's STX Shipbuilding - the outgoing owners - held a 66.6 percent stake, but Paris initially refused to let Rome hold a 51 percent stake.

The shipyards were nationalised as Fincantieri was eyeing a takeover.

Italy's frustration "is understandable, but the economic situation was completely different," Le Maire said. "The shipyard was in serious difficulty, now it is profitable and has 11 years of orders."

'Face-saving'

The centrist Macron had said he wanted to renegotiate the deal shortly after taking office in May.

Before Wednesday's summit in Lyon, the Italian daily La Stampa predicted a "complicated" accord aimed at allowing France to "save face after flexing its muscles."

The arrangement gives Italy operational control while France will enjoy the right of a veto over the choice of the company's director and various strategic decisions such as hiring.

Italian press reports say the tie-up will be enlarged to include Naval Group, France's military shipbuilder.

By Marie-Morgane Le Moel

fincantierifrance

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Italy 'won't be pushed around' by France over shipyard

Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis

'A backwards step': Italy criticizes US climate decision

Italy acquits activist who helped migrants cross French border

French elections: Italy's far-right leader congratulates Le Pen on reaching second round

Italy PM backs 'multi-speed Europe' at EU 'Big Four' meeting

Italy PM meets key EU leaders to discuss the future of the bloc

Inter Milan invites French 'police rape victim' to match
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
Advertisement

How Italy's African entrepreneurs are helping to ease migrant pressure

Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement
3,259 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Francis under fire: Pope accused of heresy as Vatican infighting intensifies
  2. Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years
  3. Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know
  4. Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims
  5. Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement