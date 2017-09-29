Advertisement

Italian mayor excludes gay couples from waste disposal tax cuts

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 September 2017
18:01 CEST+02:00
pontidaluigi carozzinorthern leaguetax cutsgay couples

Share this article

Italian mayor excludes gay couples from waste disposal tax cuts
Straight couples who wed in a civil ceremony will also be excluded from the tax cuts. Photo: StockImage/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 September 2017
18:01 CEST+02:00
The mayor of a northern Italian town has introduced tax privileges to married couples – but only if they’re straight.

Seemingly unperturbed about courting more controversy, the move comes just weeks after Luigi Carozzi, the Northern League mayor of Pontida, proposed parking permits for pregnant women and young mothers, but only if they were married, straight and from the EU.

This time, in a note about tax reduction to the Lombardy town’s 3,307 residents, he wrote: “The council of Pontida has cut waste disposal tax (Tari), introducing new exempt categories. This time there are no exceptions, such as civil unions between people of the same sex.”

Among the first people to criticise the decision was Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Northern League, who said: “It is not fair, all couples are couples.”

Emanuele Fiano, an MP with the ruling Democratic Party, took to Twitter to say:

“The Northern League heads back towards the Middle Ages in Pontida, the mayor tries again: tax cuts on waste disposal, but not for gay couples.”

Only those who married in a church will enjoy the cuts, meaning straight couples who had civil ceremonies will also be excluded.

Carozzi was forced to take a u-turn on his parking permit proposal following a widespread outcry. The move was supposedly designed to improve accessibility for pregnant women and mothers of young children.

Earlier this month Pontida hosted the Northern League’s annual conference. The town was the place where, in medieval times, a group of cities came together to form a regional alliance called the Lombardy League.

pontidaluigi carozzinorthern leaguetax cutsgay couples

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six ways getting an MBA will launch your international career

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career. Find out more and register for an MBA fair in a city near you.

Volunteering abroad ‘really changed my mind’ about the world

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Related articles

Northern League leader lashes out over frozen bank accounts

The founder of Italy's Northern League has been convicted of fraud

Italy's northern regions are challenging a mandatory vaccine law

Northern League MEP must pay €50,000 to ex-minister over racial slurs

Two northern Italian regions to hold referendums on autonomy this year

Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes

Italy's far-right Northern League is cosying up to Russia

Italian region bans women in face veils from entering hospitals
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
Advertisement

How Italy's African entrepreneurs are helping to ease migrant pressure

Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know

Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects

Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn
Advertisement
3,259 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy launches first official migrant integration plan: Five things you need to know
  2. Iconic 'Baci' chocolates celebrate romantic proverbs from the Italian dialects
  3. Scientists in Italy have detected a fourth gravitational wave
  4. Italian father's life sentence overturned because the son he killed was adopted
  5. Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
26/07
Basilicata barn conversion opportunity
View all notices
Advertisement