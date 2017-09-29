Advertisement

Italian property of the week: An affordable apartment retreat in Liguria

29 September 2017
08:22 CEST+02:00
Photo: Gate-away.com
For just €165,000, this Ligurian apartment could be yours. It offers proximity to the mountains and beach and comes almost fully furnished.

Location

The region of Liguria boasts over 300 kilometres of coastline where you can enjoy a variety of breathtaking scenery, thanks to the short distance between the mountains and the sea.

The nearby town of San Bartolomeo al Mare has several shops and restaurants and is lively during the summer season, while throughout the rest of the year it provides a quiet retreat.

Price

€165,000 or approximately $194,200/£145,300 depending on exchange rates. Price is negotiable.

Condition

Completely restored/habitable

In pictures



The property is four kilometres from San Bartolomeo al Mare and about six kilometers from the beach. The road to reach the apartment is one of the most beautiful in the area, which is also particularly rich in trekking and cycling routes.

The apartment is suitable for anyone who loves the sea yet is looking for a quiet location. It has a large terrace (about 15 metres squared) with a sea view and is equipped with automated sun blinds.

The property has a total area of 40 metres squared and is made up of an open plan living room/kitchen, a bedroom, hallway and bathroom. It is an ideal investment for those who are looking for a lovely house at an affordable price.

The kitchen comes fully equipped and the property is sold almost completely furnished, with the furniture in a very good condition. The house is well-lighted because it boasts a south-western exposure, so you can enjoy the sun all day long.



The Serafina Condo is made up of eight apartments and the building is an old olive oil mill which was restored ten years ago.

The property offers a private parking lot in the condominium courtyard, and its location is close to the exit of the motorway.

CLICK HERE for more information on the property.
 

