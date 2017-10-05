Advertisement

Is this Italy's best bar... again?

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 October 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
barsfooddrinklecce

Is this Italy’s best bar... again?
Photo: 300mila Lounge/Facebook
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 October 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
Italy’s best bar isn’t in Rome, Florence or Milan. You won’t find it in Turin, nor Naples, Venice or Bologna.

For the finest Italian drinking hole, you have to go all the way to... Lecce.

The pretty southern city, at the heel of Italy’s boot, can now boast the 300mila Lounge among its attractions. The bar has been named the best in Italy for the second time in five years by Italy’s Gambero Rosso food and drink guide. 

300mila Lounge/Facebook

Photo: 300mila Lounge/Facebook

The latest edition of its Bars of Italy guidebook praised the 300mila Lounge, which offers classic cocktails and bar snacks alongside alcoholic coffees and a vast range of whiskies, as an innovative, socially and environmentally responsible establishment with a top-quality menu. 

It’s the second time that the bar has taken the top spot, having been singled out once before in the 2013 edition. 

This year’s runner-up was “eclectic” Hackert in Caserta, north of Naples. 

 

A post shared by Adriana Di Scala (@hackert_caserta) on

The title of “Aperitivo of the Year”, meanwhile, went to the Sambirano in Reggio Emilia, noted for its homemade preserves and quiches incorporating all-local ingredients. 

 

A post shared by Sambirano® (@sambirano) on

You can find the full list of Gambero Rosso’s favourites at their website

barsfooddrinklecce

