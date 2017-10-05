Advertisement

Italian workers are some of the least skilled in the G7, says OECD

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 October 2017
15:43 CEST+02:00
economybusinesseducation

Share this article

Italian workers are some of the least skilled in the G7, says OECD
File photo: Alla Serebrina/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 October 2017
15:43 CEST+02:00
Italian workers’ skills are behind those in other developed countries, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Thursday.

Italy comes last of any G7 country for average skills in IT, managing, communication, marketing, accounting, self-organization and STEM fields, according to findings in a new OECD report

Nearly one in four Italians aged 15-29 are not in education, employment or training and just 20% of Italians aged 25-34 have a university education, compared to the OECD average of 30%. Meanwhile Italian graduates have some of the lowest average literacy and numeracy scores of any OECD country, coming in 26th out of 29.

In Italy as a whole, more than 13 million people – 40% of the adult population – have low literacy and numeracy skills, the OECD said.

Its report described Italy as “trapped in a low-skill equilibrium”: a vicious circle where businesses don’t demand higher skills from their workers, so workers don’t invest in acquiring them.

Those who do aren’t required to use them: 18% of Italian workers are over-qualified for their jobs, while 35% work in a field unrelated to their studies. 

Small and family-run businesses – which account for the vast majority firms in Italy – in many cases lack the skills to innovate, the OECD said, while the fact that seniority often counts more than performance in Italian pay scales is a further reason why workers aren’t pushed to develop. 

“Italy is struggling more than other advanced economies to make the transition towards a thriving and dynamic skills-based society,” according to the organisation. 

It applauded the Italian government’s efforts to reform employment and education but called for more investment in higher education and vocational training, focusing on expanding access for people from poorer backgrounds and improving the quality of teaching.

The same research found that Italian workers scored highly for readiness to learn and ability to solve problems creatively, suggesting that better training could make a significant difference.

economybusinesseducation

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Bureaucracy and tax rates make Italy the G7's least competitive country by far: WEF

Italy's largest GDP growth for six years threatened by looming political storm

More and more Italians migrating for economic reasons

Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims

'A 145-year-old startup': Pirelli will be relisted on Milan bourse

The 12 ways speaking Italian will mess up your English

Compulsory Italian school vaccinations: How it works

Italian teachers demand same pay as in other EU countries
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges
Advertisement

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show

For the first time in decades, Rome's Colosseum opens its top levels to the public

Italy marks four years since Lampedusa shipwreck tragedy

Italian cabinet sets quota for showing homegrown talent on Italian TV
Advertisement
3,164 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
  2. For the first time in decades, Rome's Colosseum opens its top levels to the public
  3. Italian police investigate possible terrorist base near Rome
  4. Marseille knife attacker used to live in Italy: reports
  5. Italy unveils new football logo ahead of 2018 World Cup
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement