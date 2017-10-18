Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'

Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
thelocalitaly
18 October 2017
11:21 CEST+02:00
asia argentoharvey weinsteinsexual harassmentrapesexismquellavoltache

Share this article

Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'
Asia Argento at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Photo:Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
thelocalitaly
18 October 2017
11:21 CEST+02:00
Asia Argento wants to leave Italy “until women can fight together,” the Italian actor-director has said, after she faced criticism at home for speaking out about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t see what I can do there,” Argento said in a TV interview from Germany on Tuesday night. “I’ll come back when things improve to fight alongside all the other women,” she told Rai 3’s Cartabianca show.

Argento, who alleges that she was assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein, raped by an unnamed US director and flashed by an Italian actor, has become one of the loudest voices in the global outcry that the Weinstein scandal has triggered.

While the allegations that she and other celebrities made have prompted millions of women worldwide to share their own experiences of harassment, some have questioned why Weinstein’s accusers didn’t resist or come forward sooner – or even accused them of lying.

Such reactions have been particularly prevalent in Italy, prompting Argento to complain of “victim-blaming”.

She has threatened to sue at least two male Italian journalists for their comments on her case: right-wing columnist Renato Farina, who compared her situation to prostitution, or using sex to advance her career, and radio commentator Vittorio Felti, who speculated whether she enjoyed the oral sex that she says Weinstein forced on her.

Weinstein says he believed that all his relations with Argento and other women were consensual.

“Italy is far behind the rest of the world in its view of women,” Argento commented.

She is currently in Berlin to escape the “climate of tension” in Italy, she told Rai. “I needed to breathe,” she said. 

asia argentoharvey weinsteinsexual harassmentrapesexismquellavoltache

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'That time when...': Italian women speak up about sexual harassment

OPINION: 'Sexism among women is still sexism. It's time to stop dragging each other down'

Italian TV show labels Eastern European women 'always sexy and perfect housewives'. Cue uproar

Sardinia bans 'sexist language' from official communication

Inter Milan invites French 'police rape victim' to match

Central Rome park to be closed at night following rape

Italian footballer banned over sexist insults on Facebook

Fury as Berlusconi says Rome mayor job 'is not for mums'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,273 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year
  2. Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity
  3. Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'
  4. Made in Sicily, Europe's first protected chocolate?
  5. 'That time when...': Italian women speak up about sexual harassment
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement