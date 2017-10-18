Kidnapped Italian priest freed in Nigeria: foreign minister

Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

An Italian priest who was kidnapped in Nigeria has been freed, Italy’s foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

Father Maurizio Pallù, originally from Florence, was released some time in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told Rome’s Radio Capital.

Pallù is “doing well” and will return to Italy shortly, Alfano said.

The 63-year-old Catholic missionary was kidnapped on October 12th in the south of Nigeria, where he had been stationed for the past three years.

He was travelling with a group near Benin City when armed men attacked, robbing and releasing his four companions but taking Pallù hostage.

Last Sunday Pallù's captors allowed him to telephone his mother in Italy. He assured her that he was well and would be freed shortly, she told the media.

According to La Repubblica newspaper, Pallù's release coincides with his birthday, October 18th.