Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Serial Spanish nudist strips off in front of Michelangelo's David

Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
thelocalitaly
24 October 2017
11:21 CEST+02:00
artflorencedavidmichelangelo

Share this article

Serial Spanish nudist strips off in front of Michelangelo's David
Michelangelo's David is possibly the world's most famous male nude. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP
Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
thelocalitaly
24 October 2017
11:21 CEST+02:00
Italy’s most artistic streaker is back.

Three years after he stripped off in front of Botticelli’s Venus and six months since he frolicked in the Trevi Fountain in Rome, a Spanish man once again surprised art lovers by posing nude in front of another Italian masterpiece: Michelangelo’s David. 

The Spaniard, a “performer” named Adrián Pino Olivera, removed his clothes last Sunday and stood naked next to the monumental sculpture, which takes pride of place in Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia.

He shouted “incomprehensible phrases” while a companion filmed him, Il Messaggero reported.

Security guards rushed to cover him and eventually escorted him out of the museum, which attracts thousands of visitors each day.

Police were asked to charge the exhibitionist with obscenity, given that his performance took place in a public place frequented by minors, but it’s not clear if any investigation is underway.

The museum’s director, Cecilie Hollberg, called the incident “sad and ridiculous”.

Olivera, however, calls it art.

His public nudity is part of “Project V”, his attempt to “transmit and claim the divine power of the Feminine in the face of the decline of the contemporary male world”, according to his website.

Each performance incorporates some sort of V sign for Venus, the Roman goddess of love.

Since his 2014 debut in front of Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Olivera has appeared nude in front of iconic artworks across Europe, including the Winged Victory of Samothrace in the Louvre in Paris, John Everett Millais’s Ophelia at London’s Tate Britain and The Nude Maja by Francisco Goya at the Museo del Prado in Madrid.

On April 22nd, he skinny-dipped in the Trevi Fountain in Rome while bemused tourists snapped photos. 

We don’t know where he’ll strike next, but we do have a clue as to when: Olivera says he always chooses the 22nd day of the month for a performance, since V is the 22nd letter of the Roman alphabet.  

artflorencedavidmichelangelo

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Florence closes landmark church after falling stone kills tourist

Technology sheds new light on master of shade

Experts are investigating whether Da Vinci drew 'Nude Mona Lisa'

Seven incredible art exhibitions not to miss across Italy this autumn

Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims

New Rome exhibition celebrates centenary of Picasso's Italy tour

EU Brexit chief tells Italian parliament a quick Brexit deal is 'possible'

Italy PM to meet EU Brexit negotiator ahead of Theresa May's speech in Florence
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Gondolier despairs as tourists spend ride glaring at phones instead of Venice’s splendour

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Advertisement

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Italian property of the week: A lakeside fortress in Umbria

Italian courthouse cafe offers prisoners jobs serving coffee to judges

Cancer was common in Renaissance Italy, studies of Naples mummies show
Advertisement
3,328 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
  2. EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as Italy votes
  3. Rome's trees are falling: Toppling pine crushes taxi in latest accident
  4. China reverses ban on Italian Gorgonzola and other stinky cheese
  5. Lombardy and Veneto vote yes to greater autonomy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement