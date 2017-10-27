The day the engineering class finds out their professor was a porn star

Students of engineering at the La Sapienza University of Rome used their breaks from class to learn an extracurricular fact, albeit one related to their lecturer, not the course, that has made their class a viral story on the Internet.

Some were surprised to find out their professor, Ruggero Freddi, had had a previous career as an actor in porn films in the US.

"I found out this morning," one student told Repubblica, in a video the daily published which includes interviews with the professor and his students. "He was not only a porn star, he also has two degrees," she added.

The attention started when Freddi posted a picture of himself bare-chested on his Facebook profile announcing he was "ready" for his new post as a professor. But the post soon went viral, revealing Freddi's former life as a porn star under the alias Carlo Masi.

"Some students reposted the photo in a few sites and from there my former life as a porn actor emerged," Freddi told Repubblica. "To be honest, it wasn't exactly a secret," added the lecturer.

Il Messaggero, another Italian daily, writes that Freddi worked in the gay porn industry until 2013, when he quit to do his doctoral thesis.

Freddi told Repubblica that at first he sought a career in engineering but that he was put off by the limited opportunities and low wages in Italy.

"Then I was offered to do a film in the USA. I thought, 'Why not?' A job that helps me earn more and is a more entertaining career," said the professor, visibly unaffected by the news of his previous career going viral.

Ruggero Freddi's CV, available on La Sapienza's website, does not mention or provide details for any roles in the sex industry.

READ MORE: Italian porn star launches 'Porn University'