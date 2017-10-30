Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One year on: Norcia remembers powerful earthquake

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 October 2017
13:48 CET+01:00
norciaearthquakeanniversaryamatrice

Share this article

One year on: Norcia remembers powerful earthquake
The quake destroyed most of Norcia's centre. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 October 2017
13:48 CET+01:00
The Umbrian town of Norcia on Monday commemorated the year anniversary of a 6.5-magnitude earthquake which left much of its centre destroyed.

It was the most powerful quake to strike Italy in 36 years, leaving thousands homeless and flattening the walled town’s 600-year-old Basilica of Saint Benedict and several other churches.

Miraculously, nobody died, mainly owing to the fact that many had fled their homes following a 6.2 magnitude tremor which struck nearby two months earlier, killing almost 300 people, the majority in the Lazio town of Amatrice.

A quake had also hit a few days earlier, badly damaging the nearby villages of Visso and Ussita.

A series of events are planned on Monday and over the next few days to commemorate the anniversary.

Just a handful of shops and restaurants have reopened in Norcia as leaders strive to attract visitors to return to an area that’s famous for its food and Sibillini mountain range. Norcia used to have a population of around 4,000, but only a few hundred remain.

Reconstruction of the towns affected by the 2016 series of earthquakes has been severely delayed by stifling red tape, with thousands of people still living in hotels or prefab houses.

Meanwhile, less than 10 percent of the 4,000 tonnes of rubble littering the 140 hamlets, towns and cities affected has been cleared, with anti-corruption controls slowing work on the ground.

Much of Italy's land mass and some of its surrounding waters are prone to seismic activity with the highest risk concentrated along its mountainous central spine.

Italy straddles the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, making it vulnerable to seismic activity when they move.

A relatively small 4.0-magnitude quake in August was enough to topple several houses on the island of Ischia off Naples, killing two people. Geologists have insisted that a tremor of that level would not be lethal if homes had been built properly.

norciaearthquakeanniversaryamatrice

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Italy's Amatrice put on list of world's most endangered heritage

Amatrice and L'Aquila tremble again in 3.9 magnitude quake

MEPs approve €1.2 billion in aid for quake-struck regions in Italy

Prestigious athletics event in quake-struck region is cancelled

IN PICTURES: Italy's art squad save cultural heritage damaged in earthquakes

Central Italian towns remember victims one year after deadly earthquake

Why quake-hit Amatrice in Italy will never be the same again

Experts warn that illegal construction threatens lives of millions of Italians
Advertisement

Recent highlights

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Italian researchers have created a pasta that could help us survive heart attacks
Advertisement
3,335 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian handed 24 years jail for infecting 30 women with HIV
  2. Celebrity surgeon falsely described synthetic trachea operations as successful, review concludes
  3. Mafia boss ordered hit job on daughter over relationship with policeman
  4. 600 evacuated as wildfires continue to rage in Piedmont
  5. Rome braces itself for ‘2000 hooligans’ ahead of Chelsea match
Advertisement

Noticeboard

02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
08/08
Australian art in Rome - open through August
08/08
Award winning book Living in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement