Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida reveals sexual assaults

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 November 2017
07:00 CET+01:00
gina lollobrigidasexual abuseharvey weinstein

Share this article

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida reveals sexual assaults
Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 November 2017
07:00 CET+01:00
Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has called on victims of sexual abuse to report it immediately, saying she was assaulted twice but was too afraid to say anything.

The 1950s star, now 90, initially told an interview on a television show broadcast late on Wednesday that unearthing old episodes of misconduct, from harassment to rape, felt a bit like "looking for publicity".

But she then quietly revealed she herself had been the victim on two occasions of "fairly serious" assaults.

"You must have the courage" to speak out when it happens, she said, but "I lacked that courage, I kept quiet, I said nothing."

The actress, once a famous Italian pin-up, is perhaps best known for her performance in the 1953 comedy "Bread, Love and Dreams" and the 1956 US movie "Trapeze", in which she starred alongside Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis.

She said she was assaulted by an Italian and a foreigner, but did not identify them by name.

"The first time, I was innocent, I did not know love, I knew nothing. So it was serious. And the person was very well known. I was 19 years old, I was still in school," she said.

"The second time, I'd rather not talk about it," she said, revealing just that it happened after her marriage in 1949 to Slovenian doctor Milko Skofic, with whom she had a son. The couple divorced 20 years later.

"Sexual abuse, when it's serious, it stays with you and marks your character. It's something you can't cast off, it stays with you. Your actions are always subject to that terrible memory," she said.

Accounts of abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein that were published last month have sparked a cascade of allegations engulfing film, politics, finance and journalism.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.

In Italy, several actresses have leapt to the defence of director Giuseppe Tornatore, the man behind the 1988 classic "Cinema Paradiso", who has been accused of assaulting a showgirl 20 years ago - a claim he has denied.

gina lollobrigidasexual abuseharvey weinstein
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Related articles

LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests

Asia Argento leaves Italy to escape 'victim-blaming'

'That time when...': Italian women speak up about sexual harassment

Pope aide interviewed by Australian police over sex abuse claims

Teacher probed over child abuse claims

Priest arrested over immigrant sexual abuse

'Guards sexually abused foreign prisoners'

Cardinal defends sex abuse policy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,225 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. Rai TV crew attacked by brother of Ostia mafia boss
  3. Italian priest tells raped girl she asked for it
  4. 'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80
  5. Made-in-Italy: a 'Disneyland for foodies'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement