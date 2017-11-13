Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Trade tree-cutting, a bike or Springsteen memorabilia for a hotel stay in Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 November 2017
15:47 CET+01:00
travelhotelsaccommodationbartersharing economytourism

Share this article

Trade tree-cutting, a bike or Springsteen memorabilia for a hotel stay in Italy
Fancy a free stay in an Italian hotel? File photo: Pexels
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 November 2017
15:47 CET+01:00
From November 13th-19th, you can stay for free in one of thousands of Italian B&Bs. The catch? You need to 'barter' with the hoteliers, offering them a product or service in exchange for your visit.

November 2017 sees the ninth edition of Barter Week, when guests and hotel owners trade skills or goods for accommodation.

Plenty of hotels have made public requests, listing the offers they're willing to accept in return for a few night's board – but guests are also encouraged to take the initiative and suggest their own offer, which a hotel may respond to.

So if you've got material goods to offer a B&B, or a skill they might find valuable, you can search the Barter Week website to find a hotel that's open to offers.

Wine and olive oils are the most popular requests in the food and drinks category, with plenty of hotels also looking for local produce from guests' home countries or regions.

Language lessons, translation, and help with practical tasks such as gardening, laundry or olive harvesting can all be given as payment for a hotel stay.

Or perhaps you've got some spare children's books, an old bicycle or some antique mirrors that are just gathering dust? All of those are on the wishlist too.

Una Casa nel Bosco near the Terme di Genova spa is seeking lumberjacks, while La Scalinatella in Rome offers bed and breakfast in exchange for extra virgin olive oil and vegetables. 

With a more niche request, Candy's Room B&B in Pesaro is seeking extra Bruce Springsteen memorabilia to decorate its chalet dedicated to The Boss. 

And some establishments are looking to diversify their skillsets: Il Palagetto in Florence will host Japanese guests who can give lessons in origami, while Up Bologna would like accordion tuition. 

The sharing economy, with sites like Couchsurfing and Airbnb, has boomed over the past few years.

Barter Week began when VillaVillaColle, a B&B in the heart of a medieval Sardinian village, was the first in Italy to start offering to swap accommodation for goods or services. The idea soon spread to others, with thousands now taking part in National Barter Week and 800 accepting barters all-year-round.

The organizers argue that taking cash out of the equation puts the focus back on "the human aspect of hospitality", and that by giving the opportunity to travel to those who may not normally be able to afford it, barterers can "take a journey of self-discovery".

travelhotelsaccommodationbartersharing economytourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Is this the best Swedish university for international master’s students?

Related articles

Venice mayor hits back at ‘cheapskate’ tourists over price complaints

Rome’s Ciampino ranked among world’s worst airports

Venice to restrict cruise ship access to protect its historic buildings

Italy plies visitors with wine in bid to boost tourism

Florence closes landmark church after falling stone kills tourist

Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

For the first time in decades, Rome's Colosseum opens its top levels to the public

Sicily town banishes pushy waiters from the pavement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,200 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. Trade tree-cutting, a bike or Springsteen memorabilia for a hotel stay in Italy
  3. Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy
  4. Italy-Sweden, round two: Azzurri face World Cup 'apocalypse'
  5. Journalist attack places media spotlight on Italian seaside town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement