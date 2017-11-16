Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
18:00 CET+01:00
foodmichelinrestaurants

Share this article

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
San Cassiano has a gourmet secret. Photo: Giuseppe Milo/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 November 2017
18:00 CET+01:00
Italy has a new top-rated restaurant: St. Hubertus, nestled at the foot of the Dolomite mountains, which has just been awarded a maximum three Michelin stars.

St. Hubertus, run by South Tyrol native Norbert Niederkofler in the ski village of San Cassiano, is the ninth restaurant in Italy to win the Michelin Guide’s coveted third star.

The mountain restaurant, which serves only dinner and closes in spring and autumn, joins the ranks of such culinary heavyweights as Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Modena, considered by some the best restaurant in the world, and Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, which has earned three Michelin stars every year since 1993.

St. Hubertus is the first Italian restaurant to get Michelin’s top ranking since 2014. Founded inside a hotel’s pizzeria 21 years ago, chef Niederkofler built it up to an world-class restaurant using exclusively local ingredients and flavours.

Niederkofler, who grew up foraging in the mountains of South Tyrol, describes his philosophy as “Cook the mountain” – which results in dishes such as suckling pig with cucumber and flowers, calf tripe with wild herbs and mountain milk or eel and chamomile.

Fittingly, he named his 11-table restaurant after the patron saint of hunters.

In total 356 restaurants in Italy have one or more Michelin stars, according to the guide’s 2018 edition, which awarded the country’s eateries 22 new stars this year.

That places Italy second only to France in Michelin’s global ranking.

The northern region of Lombardy has the highest number of starred restaurants, with 63, followed by Campania in the south with 41. Lombardy’s northern neighbours, Piedmont and Veneto, follow with 39 and 38 respectively.

foodmichelinrestaurants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

The world is eating more Italian cheese than ever before

Made-in-Italy: a 'Disneyland for foodies'

Meet the Brit who battled for baking glory on Italian TV

Veneto factory worker triumphs in first ever Tiramisu World Cup

White truffles sell for €75,000 euros at auction in Italy

'Godfather' of Italian cooking, Antonio Carluccio, dead at 80

Nutella makers admit changing formula of famous spread

White truffle prices reach an all-time high in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,189 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A nation mourns: The saddest reactions to Italy’s World Cup flop
  2. Secret Michelangelo room in Florence to open to public for first time ever
  3. Pope Francis gets personalized Lamborghini, but won't keep it
  4. 'Italy, this is the apocalypse': Azzurri fail to make World Cup
  5. Italy amends law to allow kids to go home from school alone
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
16/08
Theft of items from car in Bari
View all notices
Advertisement