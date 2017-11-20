Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 November 2017
18:35 CET+01:00
european medicines agencymilaneueuropebrexit

Share this article

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency
The EMA's current headquarters in London. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 November 2017
18:35 CET+01:00
Milan narrowly lost the bid to host the European Union's drug agency when it moves out of London after Brexit.

EU foreign ministers picked Amsterdam as the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, with Milan the closest runner-up.

The decision was made by drawing lots, reports said, after the two finalists ended up tied with the same number of votes.

Italy's northern fashion capital beat a dozen other European cities to the final, winning the most votes in the first and second rounds.

A total of 19 countries bid to host the EMA, which is currently headquartered in London's Canary Wharf with a staff of around 900 people.

The agency, which monitors and approves drugs for use across EU member states, will need a new base after the United Kingdom leaves the EU in 2019.

According to a staff survey in September, Amsterdam was the most popular choice among the EMA's employees, while Milan ranked fourth.

Competition was fierce, with the new EMA headquarters likely to attract medical and pharmaceutical companies from across the globe in their wake.

Italy has already won one Brexit trophy, albeit a less lucrative one: in October, the European Union Youth Orchestra announced that it would move its headquarters from London to Rome following the British vote.

european medicines agencymilaneueuropebrexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea

How far-right parties are faring across Europe

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

EU youth orchestra makes Brexit move from UK to Italy

How do Muslim immigrants feel about life in Italy?

The Italian nursery pulling down the walls of prison

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes

Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s Five Star Movement takes control of former mafia town Ostia
  2. Pope denounces 'indifference' on first 'World Day for the Poor'
  3. Vatican opens fresh probe into 'sex abuse' at school
  4. Bologna priest compares abortion to mafia killings
  5. Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement