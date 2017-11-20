Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Turin evicts asylum seekers from former Olympic village

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 November 2017
17:53 CET+01:00
turinrefugeesmigrants

Share this article

Turin evicts asylum seekers from former Olympic village
Athletes at Turin's Olympic village in 2006. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 November 2017
17:53 CET+01:00
Authorities in Turin on Monday began moving the last remaining asylum seekers out of the city’s former Olympic Village, which has been occupied by squatters for the past four years.

Starting at dawn, officials moved some 60 migrants out of the site in southern Turin. Most of those evicted were put onto buses to be taken to shelter arranged for them by local churches.

The operation, carried out by the Red Cross, emergency workers and police, went smoothly for the most part, La Reppublica reported.

A handful of people reportedly resisted, barricading themselves in the basements where roughly a hundred people have been camped out in poor conditions over the past months.

“When we needed a home you didn’t give it to us and now we’re settled you want to send us away,” La Repubblica quoted one of them as saying.

At one point more than 1,000 people were living in the concrete blocks originally built to house athletes competing in Turin’s 2006 Winter Olympics.

The numbers have dwindled after successive attempts to evict the squatters amid tensions with local residents.

This latest operation is part of a project approved by Turin's government and financed by the San Paolo banking group to clear the site entirely between now and 2020, on the condition that the last remaining refugees are offered housing, training opportunities and help finding jobs. 

turinrefugeesmigrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Police in Turin arrest 60-year-old man for racist bus attack on schoolgirl

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea

Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

Migrant arrivals to Italy down by over thirty percent since January

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find

Italy to investigate fatal shipwreck with all-female victims

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

Italian property of the week: A stone home in undiscovered Abruzzo
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s Five Star Movement takes control of former mafia town Ostia
  2. Pope denounces 'indifference' on first 'World Day for the Poor'
  3. Vatican opens fresh probe into 'sex abuse' at school
  4. Bologna priest compares abortion to mafia killings
  5. Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement