Italian toddler hospitalized after mistaking cannabis for chocolate

A 14-month-old boy is recovering in hospital in the town of Cerignola, southern Italy, after he accidentally ate cannabis, newspapers reported on Thursday.

The boy was rushed to the emergency room on Friday night with difficulty breathing, the Corriere del Mezzogiorno said. The boy, whose condition was serious, is now said to be out of danger.

He tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, TCH, the chemical compound in cannabis that causes its psychological effects.

His parents told police that their son probably ate a piece of hash – cannabis resin, which typically comes in a dark-brown block – believing it was chocolate.

Police have opened an investigation. Hash is illegal in Italy, as is marijuana, except for limited medical and religious use.

Despite that fact, some three million kilos of the drug are consumed in Italy each year.