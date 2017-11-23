Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian toddler hospitalized after mistaking cannabis for chocolate

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 November 2017
16:50 CET+01:00
cannabisdrugs

Share this article

Italian toddler hospitalized after mistaking cannabis for chocolate
To be fair, hash does look a lot like chocolate. Photo: rbspace/Depositphotos.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 November 2017
16:50 CET+01:00
A 14-month-old boy is recovering in hospital in the town of Cerignola, southern Italy, after he accidentally ate cannabis, newspapers reported on Thursday.

The boy was rushed to the emergency room on Friday night with difficulty breathing, the Corriere del Mezzogiorno said. The boy, whose condition was serious, is now said to be out of danger. 

He tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, TCH, the chemical compound in cannabis that causes its psychological effects.

His parents told police that their son probably ate a piece of hash – cannabis resin, which typically comes in a dark-brown block – believing it was chocolate.

Police have opened an investigation. Hash is illegal in Italy, as is marijuana, except for limited medical and religious use.

Despite that fact, some three million kilos of the drug are consumed in Italy each year.

cannabisdrugs
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

It’s Ok for Rastafarians to smoke weed to meditate: Italian court

Marijuana, made in Italy: Inside the military police cannabis lab

Italian teens are Europe's biggest smokers

Italy could make it legal to grow your own weed

Italian police seize €50 million stash of 'Isis drugs'

€1 million cash stash found at home of alleged Italian drugs boss

Police arrest drug mule colleague

Italian mafia drug lord arrested in Geneva pizza restaurant
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
3,210 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy’s taxi drivers on strike nationwide
  2. Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni
  3. Amazon Italy workers call Black Friday strike
  4. ‘Slob of the Day’: Mayor of Bari publicly shames dirty dog owner in viral video
  5. Human rights court to decide if Silvio Berlusconi can run for office yet again
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
29/08
A Zany Slice of Italy
View all notices
Advertisement