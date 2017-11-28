Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 November 2017
10:59 CET+01:00
bellunoquality of life

Share this article

This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy
The city of Belluno in Belluno province. Photo: giustina_ilyusha/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 November 2017
10:59 CET+01:00
If you’re looking for a place to live that’s clean, wealthy and above all safe, you could do a lot worse than Belluno.

The north-eastern province, dotted with snowy slopes and picturesque mountain villages, has been judged to have the best quality of life of anywhere in Italy.

Belluno climbed to the top of business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore’s annual liveability ranking of 110 Italian provinces, published this week.

With a successful tourism industry as well as a growing manufacturing sector, Belluno scored highest overall across six different categories, with especially good marks for its low crime rate, high employment, substantial average wealth and lack of urban crowds.


Photo: Sathish J/Flickr

Aosta and Sondrio, also in the northern Italian countryside, came second and third respectively.

The first big city on the list is Milan, which has fallen six places from last year to eighth position. It continues to score top marks for average wealth but was dragged down by its high crime rate – the worst of any province in Italy, according to the ranking.

Rome, meanwhile, slid 11 places to 24th, its cultural attractions failing to make up for high crime, crowded living space and middling economic opportunities.

The north and centre of Italy dominate the top half of the ranking, which goes all the way down to 51 without a single southern province. The highest scoring place in the south is Oristano, Sardinia at 52, while Italy’s third biggest city, Naples, languishes at 107.


Oristano is famous for its traditional carnival. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP

The very worst place for quality of life, according to Il Sole 24 Ore? That’s Caserta, just north of Naples, popular with tourists for its spectacular royal palace but for residents one of the poorest, most dangerous, least employed places in Italy.

The ranking was decided on 42 different indicators divided into six categories: wealth and consumption, employment and innovation, environment and services, demographics and society, justice and safety, and culture and free time.

One of the big surprises is of this year’s ranking is the number-one province for work: Ascoli Piceno in the central Marche region, which has managed to attract big companies as well as fostering a large number of small companies and start-ups.

Less surprisingly, Italy’s top city for culture is the birthplace of the Renaissance: Florence, which this year overtook Rome for cinemas, live performances, sports and its inhabitants’ trips overseas. 

bellunoquality of life
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Five surprisingly great places to live in Italy

This city is the 'best place to live in Italy'

The secret of Italy’s best city: speaking German?

Naples has 'worst quality of life in Italy'

Syria jihadist was 'integrated' in Italy

Refugees protest against 'monotonous' Italian food

Priest 'stole nuns' money' to pay for sex

Italian priest accused of sexually abusing ten girls
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
  2. This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy
  3. Pope can help but Rohingya 'have to go back': Cardinal
  4. Italy’s Five Star Movement hits out at New York Times and Buzzfeed over ‘fake news’
  5. Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement