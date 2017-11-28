Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Gianluigi Buffon named Serie A player of the year

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 November 2017
12:58 CET+01:00
gianluigi buffonfootballjuventusserie a

Share this article

Football: Gianluigi Buffon named Serie A player of the year
Gianluigi Buffon is the Serie A player of the year. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 November 2017
12:58 CET+01:00
Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon eased some of his World Cup heartache by winning the Serie A Best Player of the Year award at the Gran Gala del Calcio Awards in Milan.

"The failure to participate in the World Cup is the biggest disappointment in my career together with some [lost] Champions League finals," said the 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper at Monday night's ceremony.

"I'm happy and proud. I never thought I'd get this kind of trophy, and I'll hold on tight to it because I've never won best youngster!"

Napoli's Maurizio Sarri was named the best coach in the Italian football awards.

Buffon quit international football last month as four-time champions Italy sensationally missed out on their first World Cup finals in 60 years after a playoff defeat to Sweden.

"Italy-Sweden was the biggest disappointment of my life," he told Sky Sports Italia.

"But we need to move on, the season must end in the best way and with Juventus there are so many goals to be achieved."

 
 Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

Buffon won a tenth Serie A title with Juventus, as well as a third Italian Cup title as well as helping the Turin side reach the Champions League final for the second time in three years.

And he left the door open on a future return for the national side.

"I've taken a period of rest, I'm getting on, I've always been a soldier signed up for the national side and Juventus, so I can't desert," he said.

"Even at the age of 60, if there was a dearth of goalkeepers I'd be available because that's how I conceive the idea of a nation."

It is the sixth straight year that a Juventus player has won the award as Buffon follows Andrea Pirlo (2012- 014), Carlos Tevez (2015) and Leonardo Bonucci (2016).

Buffon has said he will retire at the end of this season, unless Juventus win the Champions League title.

The Serie A champions play league leaders Napoli on Friday before a crunch Champions League game next week at Olympiakos.

gianluigi buffonfootballjuventusserie a
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world so if the unexpected does happen you’re in good hands.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella

Italian judge sentences Brazil striker Robinho to nine years for gang rape

Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw

Italy's FA president Carlo Tavecchio quits after World Cup disaster

Former Italian football president accused of sexual harassment

Carlo Tavecchio: 'I should have switched Italy's World Cup coach'

Football: Juventus 'gobsmacked' after Serie A shocker

Juve's Allegri coy on Italy job
Advertisement

Recent highlights

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’

Uncivil cyclists sink Milan's shared bikes
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy prepares to introduce ‘web tax’ worth €114 million a year
  2. Pope can help but Rohingya 'have to go back': Cardinal
  3. Italy’s Five Star Movement hits out at New York Times and Buzzfeed over ‘fake news’
  4. This northern province has the highest quality of life in Italy
  5. Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement