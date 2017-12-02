Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Palestinians: Giro d'Italia 'complicit' in Israeli occupation

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 December 2017
04:08 CET+01:00
giro d'italiaisraelpalestinejersusalem

Share this article

Palestinians: Giro d'Italia 'complicit' in Israeli occupation
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at the city of Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives on Friday. PHOTO: THOMAS COEX / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
2 December 2017
04:08 CET+01:00
The Palestinians accused the organisers of the Giro d'Italia cycle race Friday of being "complicit in Israel's military occupation" by starting the 2018 race from Jerusalem.
"By organising such an event, Giro d'Italia is being complicit in Israel's military occupation and its egregious violations of international law, conventions and consensus," Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, said in a statement.
 
"We urge Giro d'Italia to stop placating Israel at the expense of our fundamental human rights and freedoms and to move the race outside of Israel."
 
The 101st Giro d'Italia is to begin in Jerusalem on May 4, 2018, the first time one of cycling's three major races has started outside Europe.
 
But organisers have come up against local political sensitivities, the status of Jerusalem being one of the thorniest issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
 
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state. Israel seized east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international community.
 
On Thursday, the organisers of the race removed references to it starting in west Jerusalem and replaced it with simply Jerusalem after Israel threatened to withdraw its sponsorship.
 
"Giro d'Italia is assuaging Israel by presenting Jerusalem as a unified city under Israel's sovereignty," Ashrawi said.
giro d'italiaisraelpalestinejersusalem
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Giro d'Italia backpedals over 'west Jerusalem' after Israel objects

Silvan Dillier bounces back from puncture to win Giro d'Italia stage six

Selfie-taking spectators make the race dangerous, says Giro d'Italia leader

Nibali teammate expelled from Giro over violent conduct

Giro d'Italia cyclists race to Mount Etna summit

Italian cyclists suspended for doping on eve of Giro d'Italia

Pope to host Palestinian president Abbas this weekend

Italy PM brands UNESCO Jerusalem vote 'unacceptable'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The ten most enchanting Christmas markets in Italy
  2. Outrage over barbecue in Italian cemetery
  3. These are officially the best pastry shops across Italy
  4. French and Italian consortium offers Canada a deal on warships
  5. Palestinians: Giro d'Italia 'complicit' in Israeli occupation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement