Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian bishop criticises nativity scene over migrant dinghy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 December 2017
13:49 CET+01:00
nativityscenemangermigrantsboatmonsignor ernesto vecchicastenaso

Share this article

Italian bishop criticises nativity scene over migrant dinghy
File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 December 2017
13:49 CET+01:00
An Italian bishop has criticized a nativity scene set up on a square in Castenaso, a town near Bologna, for having a migrant dinghy in the middle of it.

The Virgin Mary is holding baby Jesus on the rubber boat in the crib scene at Piazza Zapelloni, a move by the town’s mayor, Stefano Sermenghi, to symbolise the plight of migrants making the treacherous Mediterranean crossing and to promote acceptance.

But it didn’t bode well with local bishop Monsignor Ernesto Vecchi. Although he had no issue with the boat being part of the scene, he insisted that it had no place in the manger, especially with the Madonna and a baby on board.

“The central nucleus of a nativity scene calls for a child in swaddling clothes to be placed in a manger, and this must be respected,” he told the local newspaper, Il Resto Di Carlino.

“The most important part of the crib cannot be represented by a boat.”

When questioned about the message the scene was intended to give, and reminded about Pope Francis’ plea for an environment that welcomes migrants, the bishop replied:

“I’m not saying a crib cannot be enriched by other elements, and certainly, a boat is a symbol that reminds us of the need for hospitality, but don’t forget that Jesus is the saviour of all problems, not just one.”

The scene also displeased some onlookers, who posted photos of it on social media while lambasting the left-wing mayor for “killing tradition”.

Unperturbed by his critics, Sermenghi said: “Many people in Italy open their mouths, but then nobody does anything to provide a positive welcome to those who arrive.”

 

nativityscenemangermigrantsboatmonsignor ernesto vecchicastenaso
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Italian fisherman 'throws migrant worker overboard' to evade police

VIDEO: Italian neo-Nazis interrupt volunteers’ meeting to bemoan migrant ‘invasion’

Tunisian migrant influx back under control: Italy PM

Turin evicts asylum seekers from former Olympic village

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea

Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

Teenage Nigerian girls drowned at sea, Italian autopsies find

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
  2. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  3. Italy moves to fine Ryanair over flight chaos
  4. Strong tremor strikes near Amatrice
  5. Colosseum's new director pledges to rid the area of the 'suk'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement