Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Roma get green light for new stadium

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 December 2017
09:09 CET+01:00
footballchampions leagueromarome

Share this article

Football: Roma get green light for new stadium
AS Roma players celebrate after making the Champions League final 16. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 December 2017
09:09 CET+01:00
Serie A side Roma were given the green light on Tuesday by Italian authorities to build their own stadium which they hope to occupy by the 2020/21 season.

The news came on the same night that Roma qualified for the Champions League last 16 top of their group ahead of Chelsea.

The club's American president James Pallotta officially launched the project in March 2014 but there were numerous setbacks before the four main governing bodies involved finally approved plans to build the Stadio della Roma.

"I'm delighted because I know what this decision could mean for Rome itself, for our club's future and for our fans – and we want to give them the home they deserve," said Pallotta in a statement.

The future stadium will be built in the Tor di Valle area in the south of the Italian capital and will have a 55,000 capacity.

Roma currently share the Stadio Olimpico with bitter rivals Lazio.

Roma edged out Azeris Qarabag 1-0 on Tuesday night to top Group C of the Champions League.

"It's satisfying because nobody believed we could qualify at all, they assumed we'd be eliminated, but we worked hard, proved ourselves and won the group," said coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who took over this season.

"It was a great victory, a difficult one, especially as I have no Champions League experience," continued Di Francesco, whose side will now be seeded for Friday's draw, where they could face teams including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as they bid for a first quarter-final appearance in 10 years.

"We're through and it's with a great sense of pride. But in Italy we have the tendency to sit back. We have to change that mentality and not to be satisfied with what we have. We're first ahead of Chelsea and Atletico. We won by suffering, it's a sign of great mental strength.

"We are among the best 16 teams in Europe and we have to think like a big team, that means not being afraid of anyone."

footballchampions leagueromarome
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Carlo Ancelotti snubs Italy job after World Cup shock

Football: Gianluigi Buffon named Serie A player of the year

Five things that explain Italy's World Cup disaster

A nation mourns: The saddest reactions to Italy’s World Cup flop

Italian police sweep Ostia amid fears of mafia war

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella

Italian judge sentences Brazil striker Robinho to nine years for gang rape

Football: Gianluigi Buffon strips to his briefs after Juventus draw
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
  2. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  3. Italy moves to fine Ryanair over flight chaos
  4. Colosseum's new director pledges to rid the area of the 'suk'
  5. Strong tremor strikes near Amatrice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement