Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Nearly 200 journalists in Italy are under police protection

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 December 2017
17:54 CET+01:00
journalismmafiafascismpolice

Share this article

Nearly 200 journalists in Italy are under police protection
A freedom of press demonstration in Ostia, where a journalist was attacked in November. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 December 2017
17:54 CET+01:00
Nearly 200 journalists receive some kind of police protection in Italy, the government said on Wednesday, citing an "emerging phenomenon" of rightwing threats against news organizations.

In a statement, Rome's interior ministry said there were at least 19 protection plans for journalists as well as 167 "vigilance measures", such as regular police rounds conducted in neighbourhoods where journalists live.

The figures were published to mark the inauguration of a coordination centre aimed at tackling intimidation against journalists in a country where authorities are still battling the influence of organized criminal groups.

The statement said 90 cases of intimidation against the media had been reported so far in 2017, down from 114 in the same period last year.

Nevertheless, it warned that it would be paying "special attention to the rising phenomenon of threats from neo-Nazi and neo-fascist groups as well as organized crime cells against journalists who through their work shine a light on wrongdoing".

A journalist was attacked last month by an alleged mafioso after asking questions about his links to a fascist organization near Rome.

journalismmafiafascismpolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Mafia 'godmother' arrested in Palermo

VIDEO: Italian neo-Nazis interrupt volunteers’ meeting to bemoan migrant ‘invasion’

Italian police sweep Ostia amid fears of mafia war

Five ways to fight the mafia

Late mobster's daughter launches 'Uncle Totò' online shop

Italian mafia diversifying, spreading north: experts

Italy dissolves five town councils for mafia infiltration

Mafia boss Totò Riina buried in Corleone
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Gucci confirms tax evasion probe
  2. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  3. Italy moves to fine Ryanair over flight chaos
  4. Colosseum's new director pledges to rid the area of the 'suk'
  5. Strong tremor strikes near Amatrice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement