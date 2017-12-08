Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

World's largest 'Christmas tree' in Gubbio lit up from space

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 December 2017
13:04 CET+01:00
christmas

Share this article

World's largest 'Christmas tree' in Gubbio lit up from space
The tree on Monte Ingino, above the Umbrian town of Gubbio. File photo: Paolo Tosti/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 December 2017
13:04 CET+01:00
Central Italy's set of lights shaped like a Christmas tree on Monte Ingino is the largest in the world.

Astronaut Paolo Nespoli lit the tree this year by sending a signal from the space station where he has been stationed since July 2017, reports Italian national news agency ANSA. 

Nespoli sent the signal that lit up more than 460 lights in the southwest slope of Monte Ingino. "As beautiful as it is being in space, this evening I would have liked to have been there with you to enjoy the show," Nespoli said via video recording at the annual lighting ceremony in Gubbio, Central Italy, on December 7th.

The project uses more than 460 lights, 8,500 metres of cable and is 650 metres high, states the official website dedicated to the tree. It began in 1981. 

The tree in 2006. Photo: Paolo Tosti/AFP.

More than 50 volunteers put in over 2,000 hours of work to set up the tree this year, adds ANSA.

In the past, the tree has been lit by actors (Terence Hill), popes (Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI) and members of international aid organizations (Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders). 

READ MORE: The ten most enchanting Christmas markets in Italy

christmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Nativity scene made of nuts, fruit peels and beans goes on display

Ten ways to spend the holiday weekend in Milan

Ten things to do in Italy in December

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad

The ten most enchanting Christmas markets in Italy

Millions of Italians ready to 'regift' unwanted Christmas presents

Italian Berlin attack victim buried in hometown

Life goes on: Christmas in Italy's earthquake hit towns
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception?
  2. Nativity scene made of nuts, fruit peels and beans goes on display
  3. Unesco declares Naples pizza 'intangible heritage'
  4. Nearly 200 journalists in Italy are under police protection
  5. What makes Neapolitan pizza one of the world's cultural treasures?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement