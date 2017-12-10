Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Libya, Italy to join forces against people traffickers

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 December 2017
10:41 CET+01:00
libyamigration

Share this article

Libya, Italy to join forces against people traffickers
Libya's unity government PM Fayez al-Sarraj (R) receives Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti in Tripoli. Photo:AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 December 2017
10:41 CET+01:00
Italy and Libya will set up a joint commission in a bid to fight back against people traffickers and tackle the problem of illegal migration, the Tripoli government said Saturday.

The announcement was made after talks in the Libyan capital between Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti and Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Intelligence agents, coastguard and judicial officials from both countries will sit on the commission, Sarraj's office said in a statement.

Human-trafficking networks have flourished in the chaos that followed a NATO-backed uprising which toppled long-time Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Sarraj said on Thursday the number of migrants stranded in his country was "staggering... we are talking about 500,000 migrants outside holding centres and 20,000 in the 42 centres run by the interior ministry".

But speaking after talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Libyan premier vowed to take action to ease the plight of these migrants, most of whom come from sub-Saharan Africa.

Minniti praised Libya's efforts to rescue migrants abandoned at sea by unscrupulous people traffickers, but said more cooperation was needed to monitor the country's southern borders.

He said central European countries will be providing Libya with 35 million euros within a week to help the North African country in its anti-immigration efforts, the statement added.

READ ALSO: Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

libyamigration
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

From horror journey of migration to Italian fashion world

Italy holds funerals for 26 Nigerian women drowned at sea

Italy defends 'inhumane' policy of blocking migrants in Libya

Migrant arrivals to Italy down by over thirty percent since January

Sharp drop in number of migrants entering Italy by sea

Italian police bust gang smuggling fuel from Libya to Europe

Nearly 50,000 young people left Italy last year

Pope urges world to tackle migration crisis with 'love'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nativity scene made of nuts, fruit peels and beans goes on display
  2. World's largest 'Christmas tree' in Gubbio lit up from space
  3. From horror journey of migration to Italian fashion world
  4. EU and UK reach initial agreement on citizens' rights, no Irish border and divorce settlement
  5. Thousands march against 'fascism' in Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
12/09
Partner or teacher wanted
View all notices
Advertisement