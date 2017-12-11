Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Another bit of the Caserta Palace has fallen off

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 December 2017
15:24 CET+01:00
casertaheritagenaples

Share this article

Another bit of the Caserta Palace has fallen off
Inside the royal apartments of the Reggia di Caserta. Photo: Mia Battaglia/Flickr
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
11 December 2017
15:24 CET+01:00
Experts are checking the stability of the Royal Palace of Caserta, one of Italy’s most visited tourist attractions, after part of a plaster ceiling in the queen’s apartments collapsed.

Plaster smashed to the ground on Sunday afternoon above a window in the “ladies’ chamber”, a waiting room next to the queen’s bathroom in the 18th-century Reggia di Caserta, which until recently had a long history of neglect.

Sunday’s collapse is at least the third at the palace in recent years. In 2014, a hole appeared in the roof after a beam gave way, while in 2012 parts of a cornice fell off an outside wall.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents, but this latest collapse raises concerns about the state of the Unesco-listed building, which recently underwent a multi-million-euro restoration.

The cause is not believed to be structural, according to the palace’s director, Mauro Felicori, who said in a statement that the plasterwork in question had been subject to repeated repairs since sustaining earthquake damage in the 1930s. Some of the repair work was inadequate and unsuited to the original materials, he said.

This video via La Repubblica shows the scene immediately after the plaster collapsed.

Restoration will begin shortly; in the meantime the ladies’ chamber has been closed to the public.

From Monday, experts will carry out an in-depth assessment of the palace’s stability using special sensors that monitor its stonework for the least movement, the director said.

Two and a half years of restorations on the palace façade were completed in 2016, paid for by €15 million of European Union funding.

Restorers found stone discoloured by water damage, gutters clogged with moss and metal supports weakened by rust.

Since the scaffolding came down, the monumental palace – built for the Bourbon kings of Naples on the model of France’s Versailles – has been attracting record numbers of visitors.

It is one of several heritage sites that Italy is seeking foreign funding to maintain, in particular from Chinese investors.  

casertaheritagenaples
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

An expat’s introduction to Italian healthcare

Related articles

Italy bans commercial use of Michelangelo’s David to fight Florence ticket touts

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

Florence closes landmark church after falling stone kills tourist

Italy's Amatrice put on list of world's most endangered heritage

What makes Neapolitan pizza one of the world's cultural treasures?

Unesco declares Naples pizza 'intangible heritage'

Naples pizza twirling seeks nod as Unesco 'intangible'

Italian ham company to fund restoration of Naples catacombs fresco
Advertisement

Recent highlights

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions
Advertisement

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy

No, these northern regions are not ‘Italy’s Catalonia’
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man who drove into Italian Christmas market wanted to 'kill indiscriminately'
  2. Libya, Italy to join forces against people traffickers
  3. Thousands march against 'fascism' in Italy
  4. Nearly 900 migrants rescued off Libya arrive in Italy
  5. PICTURES: Weather warnings as snow and ice blanket northern Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement