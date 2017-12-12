Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In pictures: The best and most magical Italian Christmas displays

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
12 December 2017
12:38 CET+01:00
christmas

In pictures: The best and most magical Italian Christmas displays
Snapping a picture of the tree in Milan's central square. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
From north to south and east to west, Italy's towns and cities have had a festive makeover ahead of the Christmas holidays. We've gathered together the best snaps of the most magical displays from across the country to help you get into the Christmas spirit -- and maybe offer inspiration for a pre-holiday trip.

Rome

This modern Christmas tree can be found by the iconic Spanish Steps in the centre of the capital, just a short walk away from one of the main shopping districts. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The tree and lifesize nativity scene at St Peter's Square is one of Rome's holiday highlights. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

 

A post shared by Rome 🇮🇹 (@inrhome) on

And this Christmas tree at Piazza Venezia has divided locals, with some dubbing it 'Spelacchiato' or 'hairball'. What do you think? 

Madonna di Campiglio

One of Italy's most popular skiing resorts tucked away in the Dolomites, Madonna di Campiglio feels like a true Christmas grotto at this time of year.

Lecce

 

A post shared by Simone Stifani (@simonestifani) on

Further south, authorities in Lecce have given this year's festive programme the title 'A city to dream of', and the decorations to match.

Alberobello

 

A post shared by Damiano Boccardi (@floopadamy) on

The iconic white 'trulli' have had a festive makeover, with colourful nighttime illuminations.

 

A post shared by Andrea 🇮🇹 (@la_moda_del_lento) on

Como

 

A post shared by Francesca Badino (@francesca_badi) on

The towns around Lake Como always get into the holiday spirit, and this year the theme is 'stars', so you'll see plenty of those as you wander through sparkling streets, but it's after dark that the display really gets going with a festival of lights.

Monza

 

A post shared by Davide (@il__dade) on

Monza makes an easy day trip from either Milan or Como, and has a Christmas market and outdoor ice rink as well as light displays.

Alghero

 

A post shared by Alessandra Polo (@alessandrapolo) on

Colourful lanterns line the streets of this Sardinian town.

Milan

The Lombardy capital always feels magical at Christmas: this is the main tree next to the city's cathedral. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

 

A post shared by Angelo Mussini (@angelomussini95) on

The Vittorio Emanuel II shopping gallery is always fairly glitzy, but especially at this time of year. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

 

A post shared by Tommy Roma (@tommaso_romagnoli) on

The Navigli canals are a must-see on a Christmas visit to Milan, with ice-skating and boat trips both on offer.

Palermo

Sicily might not get much snow, but it's got Christmas spirit in abundance as these lights at the Teatro Massimo show.

Salerno

 

A post shared by Giovanni Palmieri (@sbaaaaam) on

Each year, Salerno puts on a holiday light show, Luci d'Artista, across its streets and squares.

Venice

 

A post shared by Betina (@summer.betina) on

The lights and decorations that adorn the city's ornate buildings are reflected in its canals, making winter the perfect time for  a gondola or waterbus right.

Verbania

 

A post shared by Dalila (@admirartem) on

On the shores of Lake Maggiore, Verbania has beautiful decorations and isn't too far from the local ski resorts.

Send your photos of the best Italian Christmas displays to news.italy@thelocal.com, or tag us on Instagram at @thelocalitaly!

christmas
