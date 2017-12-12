In pictures: The best and most magical Italian Christmas displays

Rome
This modern Christmas tree can be found by the iconic Spanish Steps in the centre of the capital, just a short walk away from one of the main shopping districts. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The tree and lifesize nativity scene at St Peter's Square is one of Rome's holiday highlights. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
And this Christmas tree at Piazza Venezia has divided locals, with some dubbing it 'Spelacchiato' or 'hairball'. What do you think?
Madonna di Campiglio
One of Italy's most popular skiing resorts tucked away in the Dolomites, Madonna di Campiglio feels like a true Christmas grotto at this time of year.
Lecce
Further south, authorities in Lecce have given this year's festive programme the title 'A city to dream of', and the decorations to match.
Alberobello
The iconic white 'trulli' have had a festive makeover, with colourful nighttime illuminations.
Como
The towns around Lake Como always get into the holiday spirit, and this year the theme is 'stars', so you'll see plenty of those as you wander through sparkling streets, but it's after dark that the display really gets going with a festival of lights.
Monza
Monza makes an easy day trip from either Milan or Como, and has a Christmas market and outdoor ice rink as well as light displays.
Alghero
Colourful lanterns line the streets of this Sardinian town.
Milan
The Lombardy capital always feels magical at Christmas: this is the main tree next to the city's cathedral. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
The Vittorio Emanuel II shopping gallery is always fairly glitzy, but especially at this time of year. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
The Navigli canals are a must-see on a Christmas visit to Milan, with ice-skating and boat trips both on offer.
Palermo
Sicily might not get much snow, but it's got Christmas spirit in abundance as these lights at the Teatro Massimo show.
Salerno
Each year, Salerno puts on a holiday light show, Luci d'Artista, across its streets and squares.
Venice
The lights and decorations that adorn the city's ornate buildings are reflected in its canals, making winter the perfect time for a gondola or waterbus right.
Verbania
On the shores of Lake Maggiore, Verbania has beautiful decorations and isn't too far from the local ski resorts.
Send your photos of the best Italian Christmas displays to news.italy@thelocal.com, or tag us on Instagram at @thelocalitaly!