Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch lava shoot from erupting Italian volcano Stromboli

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
15:05 CET+01:00
volcanoeruption

Share this article

VIDEO: Watch lava shoot from erupting Italian volcano Stromboli
Screenshot from the live web cam showing Stromboli's craters.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 December 2017
15:05 CET+01:00
Experts are monitoring the Stromboli volcano in southern Italy after a new lava flow appeared over the weekend.

They’ve been joined by amateur eruption enthusiasts all over the world who have been following Stromboli’s spectacular activity via a live web cam.

The volcano, located on the island of the same name north of Sicily, has been showing higher than usual activity since an explosion on December 1st, according to the Catania section of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which monitors Stromboli.


Thermal images of the crater area, showing the lava overflowing and then cooling. Photo: INGV Catania

On December 15th, a new lava flow was observed from the volcano’s north-eastern crater.

A vent began to shoot out spurts of molten lava which could then be seen flowing out of the crater and down the Sciara del Fuoco (“stream of fire”), the part of Stromboli’s northern slope scarred by centuries of eruptions.

The flow of lava has since stopped, but volcanic activity remains elevated. Access to the volcano's higher slopes has been closed for safety.

Eruptions are hardly unusual at Stromboli, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It has been erupting almost continuously for most of the past 85 years.

Geologists even coined a term, “Strombolian”, to describe the distinctive type of eruption with which the volcano is associated: series of mild but spectacular bursts that send molten rock and ash shooting into the air as high as hundreds of metres.

Stromboli’s eruptions can be seen from far and wide, especially at night, leading some to dub it the “lighthouse of the Mediterranean”. It's a popular attraction for visitors to the island, who can observe the natural fireworks from a safe distance at a mountainside viewpoint.


Lava flowing from Stromboli's craters in 2014. Photo: Giovanni Isolino/AFP

volcanoeruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

You won't believe how many Stockholmers are actually immigrants

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Catania launches Mount Etna security probe after explosion that injured ten

IN PHOTOS: Eruptions continue at Etna after explosion that injured ten

VIDEO: See the latest eruptions at Etna, Europe's most active volcano

VIDEO: Mount Etna is erupting and it looks spectacular

Ten injured in volcanic explosion at Mount Etna

Schoolchildren evacuated as more than 60 quakes shake Mount Etna

Italy puzzles over how to save 700,000 people from wrath of Vesuvius

Rare photo of Vesuvius goes on sale for €8 million
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy bakes world's biggest Christmas cake panettone
  2. Royal row as body of king who aided Mussolini returns to Italy
  3. Italy indignant after Austria offers passports to South Tyroleans
  4. Vatican returns shrunken 'warrior' head to Ecuador
  5. Suspect in Spain police slaying agrees to be extradited to Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement