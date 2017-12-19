Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Juventus president's ban over mafia-linked ticket scam ended after just three months

19 December 2017
10:11 CET+01:00
Andrea Agnelli. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli saw his one-year ban over a ticket sales scandal ended after less than three months on Monday, following an appeal to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

However, his 20,000 euro ($23,600) fine for his role in the bulk sale of tickets to 'ultras' fans with links to organized crime, was increased to 100,000 euros.

Juventus also saw their fine doubled from 300,000 euros to 600,000 euros while the club's first match of 2018 will be played without fans in its Curva Sud end where the main ultras groups gather.

Agnelli, 42, was hit with a one-year ban in September over the sale of tickets to supporters groups linked to the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia who resold them for huge profits.

READ ALSO: How the Juventus women's team is shaking up Italian football

The Juventus chief had denied dealing with Rocco Dominello, a supporter close to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, but did admit to having met him. Dominello was sentenced to seven years in jail for his role in the affair.

Three other Juventus officials were also banned for a year and fined 20,000 euros by the FIGC.

Juventus appealed to the FIGC federal appeals court and two of the three officials had their bans quashed. However, the third, Francesco Calvo remains suspended.

No Juve official was tried by the Turin prosecutors that led the investigation into the ticket scam, although Agnelli appeared as a witness. The Italian federation had found him and Juve guilty of breaking ticket sale rules by allowing ultras groups to bulk buy even though regulations allow for only four tickets to be purchased at a time.

READ ALSO: Juventus fans in mafia grip, say Italian justice officials

