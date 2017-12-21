Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Protest over Italian mayor's war on dog poo

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 December 2017
15:27 CET+01:00
savonaliguriadogsanimals

Share this article

Protest over Italian mayor's war on dog poo
Savona is home to over 6,000 dogs. File photo: Pexels
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 December 2017
15:27 CET+01:00
The mayor of a coastal town in Italy has been accused of "banning dogs" from the historic centre after introducing fines for owners who don't clear up after their four-legged pals.

Ilaria Caprioglio, mayor of Savona in the northwestern Liguria region, passed a measure decreeing that the central streets and arcades were “not to be used for the physiological needs of dogs”.

The decree was introduced at the request of traders working in the historic centre of Savona, home to around 6,000 canines, after “too many acts of incivility by the owners of dogs who leave excrement on the ground”, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Anyone found in violation of the ordinance could face a fine of between €50 to €500. Caprioglio said the money received in fines would go to maintenance of local kennels and dog parks, and told Savona News the council would consider extending the regulation to cover all streets and pavements in the municipality.

"We want Savona to be more and more suitable for four-legged friends, but first and foremost a clean, welcoming and decent city for residents and tourists," she said.

READ ALSO: Dogs can't be ring-bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

Many of Italy's national papers have reported on the new rule, with many describing it as a ban on dogs themselves. Because dogs tend to do their business when and where they need to, several publications have argued that in practice this bans residents from walking their dogs in the area.

According to the mayor, however, dogs are still permitted to relieve themselves on streets -- not pavements -- as long as their owners immediately clean up the mess. Any excrement left on roads, squares, or gadens must be collected and disposed of, and the ordinance also calls on owners to wash away their dogs’ urine using water.

This clarification hasn't stopped fierce backlash on social media, and the local branch of animal rights' organization ENPA has planned a protest rally for Saturday afternoon.

The organization said that although it had “asked for constructive dialogue to change the order so that it is less punitive and more effective, the mayor speaks only in newspapers”, and further criticized the municipality for not yet publishing the text of the decree on its website so that dog owners can read up on the exact rules.

READ ALSO: Italian gelateria debuts ice cream for dogs

 

savonaliguriadogsanimals
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Residents evacuated, traffic disrupted as snow and ice continue to batter Italy

Italian property of the week: An affordable apartment retreat in Liguria

Wild wolf cubs born in Rome for the first time in 100 years

Italian man under police investigation after his dogs mauled his granddaughter to death

Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Italians rally to rescue Denmark death-row dog
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast
  2. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  3. Six quirky traditions that make an Italian Christmas
  4. Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours
  5. Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement