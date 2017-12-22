Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 December 2017
13:32 CET+01:00
napleschristmas

Share this article

Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours
Galleria Umberto I in Naples. Photo: zx6r92/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 December 2017
13:32 CET+01:00
A Christmas tree lasted just 24 hours in Naples' most famous shopping arcade before someone stole it.

By Friday morning, only a few branches, some baubles and a stump remained of the tree installed the day before in the Galleria Umberto I. 

The thieves had removed the rest of the metres-high tree, decorations and all. Photos show a clean cut, suggested that the culprits may have been equipped with a chainsaw.

The tree had been donated to the glass-roofed arcade by the Gran Caffè Gambrinus, one of Naples' oldest establishments, just the day before.

It was "a present for Naples", the café said in a video inaugurating the decorations.

It's not the first time that the Galleria Umberto has had its Christmas tree stolen, but this is believed to be a record for the shortest time a tree has lasted, according to Ansa

In previous years police have found stolen trees – or bits of them – in the city's dense Spanish Quarters, waiting to be used in the traditional bonfires that Neapolitans lights around January 17th to celebrate Sant'Antonio Abate. 

In 2015, a gang of youths got as far as stripping the arcade's tree of decorations and dragging it to the exit before fleeing when they were spotted by some soldiers. The tree was reinstated, this time secured to the ground with steel cables.

Other residents have taken to locking Christmas trees behind gates or with padlocks to prevent thefts.

There's nothing else for it but to put up a fence around the Galleria Umberto's tree, commented Green Party regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli – which would end a local tradition of people writing down their Christmas wishes and hanging them on the branches. Or, he suggested, neighbouring businesses should pay for private security guards to protect Christmas decorations.

napleschristmas
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Italy steps up security for Christmas and New Year's crowds

Rome reported for abuse of public funds over €50,000 Christmas tree

How to survive an Italian Christmas Party

Dozens of boating Santas race in Venice's Grand Canal

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

Six quirky traditions that make an Italian Christmas

One dead after blast in Naples

Rome's €50,000 Christmas tree has been declared dead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast
  2. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  3. Six quirky traditions that make an Italian Christmas
  4. Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours
  5. Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement