Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 December 2017
15:00 CET+01:00
electionsparliamentdissolvedpaolo gentilonisergio mattarella

Share this article

Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th
The Palazzo Montecitorio, home of Italy's parliament. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 December 2017
15:00 CET+01:00
The Italian parliament will be dissolved on December 28th as the country prepares for general elections, according to news reports.

The budget for 2018 was approved last weekend, leaving the coast clear for elections to take place.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will host a press conference on Thursday morning, while President Sergio Mattarella is expected to dissolve parliament in the afternoon, Corriere reported.

Once parliament has been dissolved, a date for the elections can be set. Earlier this month it was reported that March 4th is the most likely date.

As things currently stand, the insurgent Five Star Movement (M5S) is leading in opinion polls at around 28 percent, with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party four points behind in second place, and Silvio Berlusconi’s party in third.

But despite being the most popular party, the M5S is unlikely to win the 40 percent of the vote required to govern alone, and a new electoral law leaves it at a disadvantage owing to its refusal to form a coalition. However, its candidate for prime minister, Luigi Di Maio, last week conceded that if the party fails to win a majority on election night, it might open the door to an alliance with parties who that have won parliamentarian seats. 

With the Democratic Party severely divided, a centre-right coalition made up of Forza Italia and the far-right Northern League and Brothers of Italy is currently predicted to win the most seats. 

electionsparliamentdissolvedpaolo gentilonisergio mattarella
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

The date for next year's Italian general election has been set: reports

Italy passes controversial new election law

There’s an election in Italy next year – and M5S has some familiar problems

How far-right parties are faring across Europe

Italy moves closer to new electoral law for 2018 vote

Outrage from Italy’s populists ahead of risky vote on electoral law

Italy’s populists edge further ahead of Democratic Party in opinion poll

EU must standardize asylum regulations, says Italy PM Gentiloni
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. '10,000 refugees' to be relocated from Libya to EU in 2018
  2. Italian lawmakers snub vote on divisive citizenship law
  3. Ten ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018 in Italy
  4. Italy foreign minister visits Libya
  5. Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement