Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Last-ditch appeal to get citizenship law approved

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
16:06 CET+01:00
citizenshipius soliforeign childrenparliamentsergio mattarella

Share this article

Last-ditch appeal to get citizenship law approved
A Rome demonstration earlier this year in favour of citizenship reform. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AF
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 December 2017
16:06 CET+01:00
Proponents of a controversial law that would grant Italian citizenship to the children of foreigners born in Italy have made a last-ditch appeal for it to be approved before parliament is dissolved.

Parliament is due to be dissolved on Thursday, paving the way for general elections which are expected to be called for March 4th.

But the ‘Italians without citizenship’ group, made up of immigrant children, and senators for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party and the Green Party have urged President Sergio Mattarella to allow parliament two more weeks to debate and pass the law.

"I urge him to do so, with the confidence that is due to a gentleman whose intellectual rectitude and social sensitivity is well known," Democratic Party senator Luigi Manconi was quoted by Ansa as saying.

The ‘right of the soil’, or ‘Ius soli’ law, was one of the Democratic Party’s key proposals, but it has languished in the senate for months amid fierce opposition, especially from the far-right Northern League.

"Mattarella mustn't listen to the left," said Roberto Calderoli, a senator and leading member of the Northern League.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the insurgent Five Star Movement, which is leading in opinion polls, are also against the law.

Under the bill, children under the age of 12 who have spent five years in school would qualify for citizenship. The move would affect some 800,000 children born in Italy. As things currently stand, they can only apply for citizenship when they turn 18 and must have lived in the country since birth.

A vote was due to be held on Sunday, but with only 116 of the 319 senators present, it was deferred until January 9th. But unless the pleas are heard and the current legislative term is extended, the vote is unlikely to take place.
 

citizenshipius soliforeign childrenparliamentsergio mattarella
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th

Italy won't vote on 'ius soli' citizenship reforms before election

Italy 'still committed' to bill on citizenship rights for migrant children

The date for next year's Italian general election has been set: reports

What does it mean to be a 'New Italian'? The question facing a divided Italy

Italy delays vote on citizenship rights for children of migrants

Italians debate whether Italy-born children of migrants should get citizenship

'Italians are closed, but they’re not racist'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018 in Italy
  2. Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th
  3. Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog
  4. Pope calls for peace in Jerusalem in Christmas message
  5. Christmas wraps up with snow, wind and rain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement