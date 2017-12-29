Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Cheesed off: Italian regions highly strung over mozzarella

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 December 2017
13:38 CET+01:00
buffalo mozzarellacampaniapugliacheese

Share this article

Cheesed off: Italian regions highly strung over mozzarella
Stock image/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 December 2017
13:38 CET+01:00
Defenders of buffalo mozzarella in the Campania region of southern Italy have vowed to fight a decision made this week by the farming ministry which allows a cow mozzarella from neighbouring Puglia to be given special status.

Even before Brussels has given its opinion over the DOP (protected designation of origin) label, the defence consortium of buffalo mozzarella announced an appeal at the administrative court.

"The cheese products of Puglia are delicious, but for the typical character of the local productions and the full interest of the value of the resources of all regions, the only DOP mozzarella is -- and must remain -- ours, exclusively made with buffalo milk," warned the Campania region in September.

Buffalo mozzarella was awarded the DOP label in 1996, and following a difficult start in trading has had a record decade: some 44,000 tons were produced in 2016 -- up 31 percent in 10 years -- of which 14,000 tons were exported -- up 168 percent in the same period.

Buffalo milk costs three times more than cow's milk, and even though the taste of both products is different and the ministry has set constraints for dairies in Puglia to clearly display that it is cow mozzarella, Campania fears confusion.

"The game is not over," said Domenico Raimondo, president of the defence consortium of buffalo mozzarella.

"We will go to the end and we will use all the means at our disposal to avoid what appears to us clearly an own goal for Italy, that both the markets and consumers will understand."

buffalo mozzarellacampaniapugliacheese
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

‘Slob of the Day’: Mayor of Bari publicly shames dirty dog owner in viral video

The world is eating more Italian cheese than ever before

China reverses ban on Italian Gorgonzola and other stinky cheese

Evacuations and school closures as storms continue to lash Italy

Clashes in Puglia as the last of 200 ancient olive trees are moved for pipeline

16 injured after trains collide in southern Italy

Italy dissolves four town councils over mafia infiltration

'The beauty, music and people of Salento keep me coming back for more'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy to send almost 500 troops to Niger to stem migrant flow: PM
  2. Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog
  3. Last-ditch appeal to get citizenship law approved
  4. 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Germany
  5. Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement